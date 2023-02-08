Bright: 'We're not robots, our bodies will break down'

Last year couldn't have gone much better for Millie Bright, or for English football. But with a World Cup awaiting in 2023, the Chelsea defender is concerned about player workload and still pining for Alexandra Popp.

Millie Bright is a woman in demand. As she sits down to meet DW at Chelsea's plush training ground on the outskirts of London, she apologizes that the interview is starting 10 minutes late. An advertising commitment after training overran. It's no surprise, as the England defender is generous with her time. After this, she'll get straight on to a call with a national newspaper.

As vice-captain of Women's Super League (WSL) winners Chelsea and European champions England, she had a monumental 2022. But with Chelsea soon resuming their hunt for a first Champions League title, a meeting with London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup and England's World Cup warmups all starting within the next month or so, there's not likely to be any let up.

A FIFPRO survey ahead of Euro 2022 found that the central defender had played more minutes than any other player at the tournament in the season that preceded it. She played every second of England's campaign and barely misses a minute at club level. On the face of it, it's a problem many players would love. But there are drawbacks.

Player workload cause for concern

"Our schedules are way more demanding now. We're expected to do tournament after tournament after tournament whilst competing for every trophy when you play in those top end clubs. It's impossible to keep going and we're not robots, our bodies are going to break down," she says.

"Whether you're male or female, the scheduling has to be able to allow the players to perform at the highest level week in week out, year in year out. Because eventually players are going to burn out and that's when you start getting fatigue and then injuries. Playing on when you're fatigued is not a good thing."

A spate of injuries to high profile female footballers in a season bookended by continental tournaments and the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, combined with the explosive growth in the women's game, has seen demands on players like Bright skyrocket.

The 29-year-old sees a responsibility to continue to aid that growth from her leadership position but admits that sometimes "we almost want to do too much." The balance between capitalizing on the feelgood factor of England's home tournament win and the upcoming World Cup and making sure it's sustainable can be precarious. Particularly for a physical defender who relished reporting that she'd just been giving teammate Sam Kerr a rough ride in training.

"I'm very stubborn as a player and as a person. So it's hard for me to say I'm not ready because I would give an arm and a leg for club and country and I would play every single minute available. But I've learned what my body needs. And if there comes a time when it is too much, then I'd have to be smart in that moment and say, 'You know what, I think I need an extra days' recovery'. And I'm really blessed to be in a club that allows us to do that."

English underachievement

With Chelsea leading a number of challengers in the WSL, Bright may not be afforded too many rest days in the coming months. And she certainly won't want them in Europe either. Despite the newly-found wealth of the English competition, no English side has won the Champions League since Arsenal in 2007. Indeed the only other side to get to the final were Bright's Chelsea, who were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in 2021.

Millie Bright's Chelsea side lead the WSL, but there are plenty of threats to their title Image: JOHN SIBLEY/Action Images/Reuters

Despite that defeat, and that record, Bright says her team now feel more comfortable believing they can win it.

"Before, looking back in that moment, of course, everyone always says we're here to win. But I think when you look back and you're realistic, we were just competing. For us now though, I think it's that mentality of just being fearless. And knowing that we've got the squad to go all the way."

Friday's draw will play a part, with Bayern Munich one of three teams Chelsea can draw after winning a group that also contained Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Bright isn't expecting too much information from Bayern's Lioness Georgia Stanway, but she sees Bayern as a "real threat."

Bright missed Popp battle

The same was true of Germany's star striker Alexandra Popp ahead of the Euros final. When one of the tournament's best players pulled out after sustaining an injury in the warmup at Wembley, many could be forgiven for that thinking Bright would be relieved. Not a bit of it.

Alex Popp's goals took Germany to the Euro 2022 final but she missed out on the game Image: Colorsport/IMAGO

"I was absolutely gutted," she says. "She's an unbelievable player, she's always been really fiery on the pitch. Never malicious but always a really good competitor when I've played against her in the Champions League. So I was really gutted she was unable to start that game.

"I love that battle, that competitiveness and I was just really looking forward to that challenge on the biggest stage."

She may yet have that chance, with both Germany and England among the leading contenders for the World Cup, and Popp's Wolfsburg a potential opponent in the last four or the finals of the Champions League. But those challenges are too far off to occupy Bright's mind just now. There's more than enough to do before that.