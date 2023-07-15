  1. Skip to content
World Cup 2023: Chloe Kelly and new-look England want more

Matt Pearson Sunshine Coast
38 minutes ago

England go into the World Cup as one of the favorites, having won last summer's Euros. Despite having lost several key figures, the Lionesses are brimming with confidence down under.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TwnF
Chloe Kelly kicking a ball at the England camp in Bokarina, Australia
Chloe Kelly is confident that England can go all the way, despite being so far from home this timeImage: James Whitehead/SPP/IMAGO

It’s been almost exactly a year since Chloe Kelly scored the goal that changed her life, the perception of English football and a notable chunk of the society in which it exists.

Kelly’s extra-time winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final was England’s first major trophy in men’s or women’s football since 1966. But the Manchester City forward looks at the bigger picture.

"It’s been a great year on the back of the Euros. It was brilliant to boost women's football," she told DW during an interview at England's World Cup training pitch on Australia's Sunshine Coast.

"I think the changes that we made in society were huge. And if we can do more of the same this summer, it'll be very good for women in sport."

Injuries to key players

Kelly insists on putting the team’s efforts first but does admit that "at first it was quite tough to get back into the swing of things and find form" back in the domestic game. The second half of the season was a different story though, and Kelly and her England teammates are heading into the tournament in a buoyant and focused mood. That's despite a raft of injuries that will see captain Leah Williamson, Euros golden boot winner Beth Mead and creative spark Fran Kirby miss out.

The retirements of Ellen White and Jill Scott have left the squad considerably shorter on experience and leadership than they were in their home tournament last year. But Niamh Charles, one of those who have been given a chance at a first senior tournament, told DW that this year’s crop aren't fazed by the absentees.

Opportunity for others to step up

"Obviously, they’re a massive miss, but that is part of the game. And it's so unfortunate, the timing and how it's happened. But we're all professionals, I think we were able to focus on what we actually do have here, which is still an amazing team, and focus on each individual and their strengths. That maybe allows an opportunity for other people to come in and contribute. So that's a really exciting part of a not-very-nice situation."

Ana Capteta of Portugal tackles Niamh Charles of England
England's Niamh Charles (right) is getting her shot at a first major tournamentImage: Jacques Feeney/Offside/IMAGO

England begin their hunt for a first World Cup against surprise qualifiers Haiti in Brisbane on July 22. Their opponents are making their World Cup debut under testing circumstances, with sexual abuse allegations against federation President Yves Jean-Bart still ongoing. But, for Charles and England, tunnel vision is required.

"We're really looking forward to a different style of football. I think it's really exciting, that's what the World Cup is about, sort of seeing so many different styles of football. So we can't wait to get started."

A very different environment

Although England will be expected to win their group, which also includes Denmark and China, Kelly believes that, despite England's expatriate population in Australia meaning they will be well supported, the lack of home advantage they enjoyed in the Euros will be a challenge.

"It’s a completely different tournament this year. We haven't got the home crowd behind us like in England last year. But of course, it's on the world stage. Everyone wants to shine on the world stage and everyone has big dreams. So I think it's great going into a huge tournament like this."

Possible Euros final rematch?

If Germany also top their group and both sides win in the round-of-16, a repeat of the game and goal that changed Kelly’s life would take place on August 12 in Sydney. Although Kelly refused to look too far ahead, there was little doubt that she sees Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side as a major threat.

"I think the final last year was brilliant, two great teams going up against each other, and going right to the wire. And, of course, this summer, they'll be looking to do exactly the same."

So will England. Though some of the faces may be less familiar, the well-resourced setup and coaching nous of Sarina Wiegman remain. Wiegman is a serial winner, having won the 2017 Euros with her native Netherlands, and Charles believes England can raise the silverware down under too.

"We've always been building, for years and years," said the Chelsea defender. "Even when we have fallen short, we know we're capable of [winning tournaments]. But it's about producing in the biggest moments."

Kelly knows all about that. Some of those that wove such a compelling story at Wembley last July are gone, but England are ready to embark on a new chapter.

Edited by Chuck Penfold.

