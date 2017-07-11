Migrant boat capsizes near Puerto Rico leaving at least 11 dead

At least 11 people died after a vessel capsized off the coast of Puerto Rico, the US Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The vessel was carrying an unspecified number of people, and 31 had been rescued as of 6 p.m. local time (2200 GMT), the Coast Guard said.

The vessel, with Haitian migrants on board, was found 10 miles north of Desecheo Island, an uninhabited US territory between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The Coast Guard said in a statement they received communication at approximately 11:47 a.m (0347 GMT) local time Thursday that the US Customs and Border Protection aircrew "had sighted a capsized vessel with people in the water who did not appear to be wearing life jackets."

Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said a "mass rescue effort" was underway.

Survivors have been taken to Peurto Rico, and eight of them were being treated at a local hospital there, Jeffrey Quinones, public affairs officer for US Customs and Border control in Peurto and the Virgin Islands, said.

