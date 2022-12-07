Midterm election: Democrats win Georgia US Senate runoff

He is a former American football star, and is considered one of the best players in the history of US college football.
According to their disclosures, Warnock's campaign spent about $170 million on the campaign, while Walker's spending was at around $60 million. Further spending on the race was made by the Democratic and Republican party committees, as well as other political groups.
What is at stake?
US President Joe Biden's government is set to face hurdles in pursuing policies with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
But a clear Democratic majority in the Senate gives the president an edge.
Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, was the scene of dramatic runoffs in 2020. The state also voted for Biden in the last election, making him the first Democrat to win Georgia's vote in decades.
A Democrat win also solidifies Georgia's status as a battleground heading into the 2024 presidential vote, while a victory for Republicans could be an indication of Democratic weakness.
Correction, December 7, 2022: A previous version of this article contained an incorrect breakdown of the seats in the US Senate. The Democrats have secured a majority with a 51-49 majority. This has now been corrected. We apologize for the error.