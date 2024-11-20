Middle East: US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza cease-fire

Skip next section Many deaths reported in airstrike on Syria's Palmyra

11/20/2024 November 20, 2024 Many deaths reported in airstrike on Syria's Palmyra

At least 36 people were reportedly killed in what the Syrian state media described as an Israeli airstrike on the city of Palmyra. The Syrian state news agency SANA said over 50 people were injured and residential buildings and an industrial zone were damaged.

The Israeli military has declined to comment.

Syrian media said residential buildings and industrial structures were damaged in the bombing Image: Xinhua News Agency/picture alliance

Syria is home to several Iran-linked groups that are occasionally targeted by Israel. Last week, the Israeli military said they had attacked transit routes on the border between Syria and Lebanon because they were used to deliver weapons to Hezbollah.

The oasis city of Palmyra is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, seized and partially destroyed in 2015 by so-called "Islamic State" militants.