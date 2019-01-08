Visit the new DW website

Michel Houellebecq

Michel Houellebecq, born Michel Thomas in Réunion in 1956, is a highly controversial French author, poet and filmmaker. He adopted his grandmother's maiden name Houellebecq as his pen name.

Michel Houellebecq published his first novel, "Whatever" in 1994, followed by the nihilistic classic "Atomised" (1998), "Platform" (2001) and "The Map and the Territory" (2010), which won the Prix Goncourt. His best-known work, "Submission" was released on January 7, 2015, the same day a terrorist attack occurred on the "Charlie Hebdo" editorial offices in Paris. The book describes France in 2022, ruled by a fictional Islamist regime. The author's dark humor and misanthropic approach has stirred up controversy in France and abroad, and, while applauded by some critics, he has also been accused of obscenity, racism, misogyny and Islamophobia.

Prophet of depressing times: Michel Houellebecq releases 'yellow vest' novel 08.01.2019

After hailing Trump as "one of the best American presidents" ever, France's controversial author is back with a new novel, Serotonin, which combines pornography and prescient depictions of the "yellow vest" protests.
Provocative French writer Michel Houellebecq turns 60 — or maybe 62? 26.02.2018

France's most-read author, and arguably its most provocative, is celebrating his birthday, even if no one really knows exactly what year he was born. What is not ambiguous is how his work mixes with his life.

French author Michel Houellebecq in Frankfurt Book Fair's spotlight 12.10.2017

Michel Houellebecq is one of the biggest stars in France's literary scene — and one of the most provocative. Fans eagerly awaited his event, where he said European culture was endangered and hoped for more French pride.
A selection of France's best contemporary writers 11.10.2017

With France the guest of honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair this year, we look at some of the nation's best contemporary authors.
Macron and Merkel to open Frankfurt Book Fair 10.10.2017

The world's largest book fair welcomes France as its guest of honor this year, and French President Emmanuel Macron will be celebrating the opening of the event Tuesday evening, along with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
US author Jonathan Franzen to be awarded Schirrmacher Prize 09.05.2017

US author Jonathan Franzen, known for best-sellers like "Freedom" and "The Corrections," has been chosen for the Frank Schirrmacher Prize. Franzen was singled out for his "keen and versatile" grasp on contemporary life.
Paris exhibition: Enter the gloomy cosmos of writer Michel Houellebecq 23.06.2016

Best known for his gloomy novels, French writer Michel Houellebecq has opened a new multi-media exhibition in Palais de Tokyo in Paris that includes photographs alongside his literary creations.
Photos by writer Michel Houellebecq a reminder to 'stay sanguine' 23.06.2016

Controversial writer Michel Houellebecq hit fame with this book "The Elementary Particles," but his creativity doesn't end with writing. He also enjoys taking very unique pictures, which are now on show in Paris.
Manifesta: Where an art expert and a plumber can discuss 'filtering art' 13.06.2016

The German artist Christian Jankowski is the director of this edition of the contemporary art biennial Manifesta, held this year in Zurich. He tells DW why the arts need to get in touch with the rest of the world.
Houellebecq provokes with 'space-saving' text collection 06.01.2016

By a macabre coincidence, the date of publication of Michel Houellebecq's last political satire coincided with the "Charlie Hebdo" massacre. A year later, the author releases a collection of his earlier works.
Culture 2015: People who left their mark 30.12.2015

2015 was a rollercoaster of emotions, a turbulent year with many highlights, controversial debates and farewells. These are the artists who moved us with their books, movies, art or music.
Timely Novels 22.12.2015

Prophetic or just well-timed? Several novels from 2015 were overtaken by real events: Salman Rushdie conjured up a state of emergency and Michel Houellebecq played with the West's fear of Islam.
Found in translation: Foreign books Germans are reading 12.03.2015

Germany is the world's second biggest book market. But, as the country revels in book festival season and a swathe of spring releases, what international releases are discerning German readers giving the thumbs up?
Houellebecq speaks in Germany on divisive novel 20.01.2015

Is Michel Houellebecq's recent novel, "Submission," Islamophobic or not? At his first public appearance since the Charlie Hebdo attack, the author explains himself - with a huge portion of ambiguity.
Michel Houellebecq's new novel unleashes Islamophobia row 07.01.2015

Pornographic, vulgar, sexist, racist - all these words have been used to describe Houellebecq's work. Yet some critics, and the author himself, have argued that this criticism is fundamentally misplaced.
French Court Acquits Writer on Racism Charges 22.10.2002

Muslim groups accused Michel Houellebecq of inciting racism because of statements published in the litarary magazine Lire and his latest book, "Platform."