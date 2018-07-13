 Mexico′s president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, slashes his own salary | News | DW | 16.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Mexico's president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, slashes his own salary

The incoming head of state will take home a much smaller pay packet than his predecessor as part of a government cost-cutting drive. Mexico's first leftist president in decades has also vowed to fight rampant corruption.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Reuters/D. Becerril)

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to slim down Mexico's bloated government budget by taking a massive pay cut when he takes over as president in December.

"What we want is for the budget to reach everybody," he told reporters on Sunday.

He said he would take home 108,000 pesos per month (around $5,700, €4,900) – around 40 percent of current President Enrique Pena Nieto's salary of 270,000 pesos per month.

Left-wing Lopez Obrador, who is also known as AMLO, says he wanted to reduce his salary even further, but decided against it so as not breed resentment among future Cabinet members who often leave high-paying jobs to serve as ministers.

Fighting perks and corruption

He is determined, however, that no public official will take home more than the president in future. Perks such as chauffeurs, bodyguards and private medical insurance for high-level officials are also to be curbed.

Read more: New Mexican president Lopez Obrador promises oil sector clean-up

AMLO also wants to tackle corruption by forcing public officials to disclose their assets and making corruption a serious offense. On Transparency International's 2017 Corruption Index, Mexico languishes at 135th place, with 180 countries on the list.

AMLO and his Morena party garnered 53 percent of the vote in the July 1 elections. He is the first left-wing Mexican president in decades. He won on a campaign that focused on fighting poverty, corruption and violence.

ng/kms (AP, dpa)

Watch video 01:42
Now live
01:42 mins.

How will Mexico's president-elect revolutionize the economy?

DW recommends

Opinion: AMLO's election a turning point in Mexico's history

Mexico's new left-wing president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has all the political means he needs to reinvent the country, for better or for worse. For now, it's best to be optimistic, says DW's Claudia Herrera-Pahl. (02.07.2018)  

Mexico fighting endless war against cartels

Is Mexico's drug war endangering the country's modernization? The Iguala massacre has sparked a debate on the close relationship between the state and organized crime, and its lasting effect on Mexico's development. (07.11.2014)  

US-Mexico border scandals sink bilateral ties to historic low

With Trump in the White House, US-Mexican relations have plummeted to abysmal depths. But with the two countries' fates intertwined, observers say Mexico has the means to stand up to its powerful neighbor in the north.  (01.07.2018)  

New Mexican President Lopez Obrador promises oil sector clean-up

Newly elected president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that his team will review state-owned oil company PEMEX. Rating agencies have warned that his proposed changes could hurt the industry. (03.07.2018)  

Mexico election: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wins presidential vote

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has won Mexico's presidential election with more than 50 percent of the vote. He is Mexico's first leftist president in decades. (02.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

How will Mexico's president-elect revolutionize the economy?  

Related content

Mexico - Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gewinnt Wahl

Mexico election: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wins presidential vote 02.07.2018

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has won Mexico's presidential election with more than 50 percent of the vote. He is Mexico's first leftist president in decades.

Mexiko, Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)

New Mexican President Lopez Obrador promises oil sector clean-up 03.07.2018

Newly elected president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that his team will review state-owned oil company PEMEX. Rating agencies have warned that his proposed changes could hurt the industry.

Mexiko Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexiko-Stadt

Mexico election: Leftist outsider Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stretches lead 11.06.2018

Running for the third time, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is capitalizing on the current Mexican government's wave of unpopularity.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 