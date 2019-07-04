Mexico's Finance Minister Carlos Urzua quits

Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua offered his resignation on Tuesday, citing conflicts of interest within President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration.

Urzua tweeted: "There were too many disagreements in economic matters. Some of those were because in this administration public policy decisions have been taken without sufficient substance."

Read more: Mexico approves USMCA trade deal

The 64-year-old was also critical of Obrador's recruitment policy with the "unacceptable hiring of officials with no knowledge of the Public Treasury."

"This was caused by influential people in the current government with a patent conflict of interests," added Urzua, without specifying exactly whom he was referring to.

As a result of the turbulence, the Mexican peso lost almost two percent, dropping from 18.90 to 19.27 against the US dollar.

jsi/se (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.