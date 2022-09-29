Mexico: Members of ultra-orthodox Jewish sect escape custody

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Authorities in southern Mexico say 20 members of the Lev Tahor sect overpowered a guard and made off to Honduras. Their leader was arrested last week on organized crime and human trafficking charges.
Roughly 20 members of an ultra-orthodox Jewish sect escaped detention in southern Mexico late Wednesday night after overpowering guards at the government facility they had been held in since their leader was arrested last Friday.
Members of the Lev Tahor sect, mainly women and children wearing long traditional robes, overpowered a guard at an immigrant holding facility, climbed over him when he fell to the ground and boarded a truck waiting for them outside.
Police say neither they, National Guard, nor immigration services pursed the getaway vehicle as it headed toward Honduras.
