Mexico: Members of ultra-orthodox Jewish sect escape custody

Roughly 20 members of an ultra-orthodox Jewish sect escaped detention in southern Mexico late Wednesday night after overpowering guards at the government facility they had been held in since their leader was arrested last Friday.

Members of the Lev Tahor sect, mainly women and children wearing long traditional robes, overpowered a guard at an immigrant holding facility, climbed over him when he fell to the ground and boarded a truck waiting for them outside.

Police say neither they, National Guard, nor immigration services pursed the getaway vehicle as it headed toward Honduras.

Lev Tahor adherents have been demanding the release of detained members for nearly a week

