 Mexico: Members of ultra-orthodox Jewish sect escape custody | 29.09.2022

NRS-Import

Mexico: Members of ultra-orthodox Jewish sect escape custody

Authorities in southern Mexico say 20 members of the Lev Tahor sect overpowered a guard and made off to Honduras. Their leader was arrested last week on organized crime and human trafficking charges.

Members of the ultra-orthodox Jewish Lev Tahor sect harassing a guard at a southern Mexican detention facility

Members of the Lev Tahor sect had been in custody following the arrest of their leader on human trafficking charges

Roughly 20 members of an ultra-orthodox Jewish sect escaped detention in southern Mexico late Wednesday night after overpowering guards at the government facility they had been held in since their leader was arrested last Friday.

Members of the Lev Tahor sect, mainly women and children wearing long traditional robes, overpowered a guard at an immigrant holding facility, climbed over him when he fell to the ground and boarded a truck waiting for them outside.

Police say neither they, National Guard, nor immigration services pursed the getaway vehicle as it headed toward Honduras.

A male member of the ultra-orthodox Jewish Lev Tahor sect speaks with a member of the Mexican National Guard outside a detention facility.

Lev Tahor adherents have been demanding the release of detained members for nearly a week

js/rc (AP, Reuters)