  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nuclear energy
China-Taiwan crisis
Federal police in Mexico
The gunmen targeted a group of people and started firing, then proceeded to remove the security cameras before leaving the sceneImage: Getty Images/AFP/A. Estrella
CrimeMexico

Mexico: Gunmen storm water park, leaving 7 dead

1 hour ago

The incident at the La Palma swimming resort in Guanajuato state left six adults and a 7-year-old child dead. Guanajuato has seen a rise in drug-related violence in recent years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q8vr

A group of armed men attacked a central Mexican water park on Saturday, killing six adults and a 7-year-old child, according to authorities.

Additionally, one person was severely injured in the assault.

The incident occurred in the afternoon at La Palma swimming resort in the Cortazar municipality of Guanajuato state.

A statement from City Hall in Cortazar said that police "arrived at the scene where they found...three dead women, three men and a seven-year-old minor, in addition to one person seriously wounded."

The statement from officials did not provide any insight into the possible reason for the attack.

How the incident unfolded

According to the statement, the gunmen arrived at the La Palma swimming resort at 4:30 pm local time (10:30 pm GMT), with the intention to carry out an attack.

They directly targeted a group of people and started firing, then proceeded to remove the security cameras before leaving the scene, according to the authorities.

A witness present at the location captured a video that was posted on the local news site.

The footage showed victims lying on the ground or chairs, surrounded by dense smoke, presumably from the gunfire. Meanwhile, others ran for shelter.

More than 350,000 murders since 2006

In recent years, there has been a rise in drug-related violence in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

Mexiko Polizei Kriminalität
In recent years, Guanajuato has become one of Mexico's most violent areasImage: Getty Images/AFP/U. Ruiz

Despite being a prosperous industrial region, it has become one of Mexico's most violent areas due to the ongoing conflict between the Santa Rosa de Lima criminal organization and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which focuses on drug trafficking and fuel theft.

The government's deployment of the military to combat drug cartels in 2006 has been a contentious issue, with over 350,000 murders in Mexico since then, most of which have been attributed to criminal gangs.

ss/wd (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Black smoke rises over Sudanese capital of Khartoum amid clashes between the army and paramilitary forces

Sudan clashes leave dozens dead — updates

Conflicts51 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian woman, covered and unnamed to protect her identity, who told Reuters she received an abortion under a secret program run by the Nigerian military, poses for a portrait in an undisclosed location in Nigeria

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Nigerian army denies forced abortion allegations in probe

Human RightsApril 14, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock touches her shoulder during a press conference in China

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

Taiwan: Baerbock, Macron comments raise questions on EU ties

ConflictsApril 14, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A woman wearing AI goggles sitting behind a steering wheel

Germany: Hannover Fair to tackle energy and labor shortage

Germany: Hannover Fair to tackle energy and labor shortage

Business9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Police with riot gear standing in front of the Constitutional Council building

French pension reform: Macron's bittersweet victory

French pension reform: Macron's bittersweet victory

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A child watches as a local artist works on a mural painting showing the late Syrian rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in the town of Binnish in the jihadi-held northern Idlib province .

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

Arabs embracing Assad: Will it help ordinary Syrians?

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Cartoon shows a worried Statue of Liberty holding a hand over a leaking hole in a pipeline marked "USA - SECRET."

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

US intelligence leak: What we know so far

PoliticsApril 14, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage