Mexico City: Metro train bridge collapse leaves several dead

A bridge in Mexico City partially collapsed on Monday night, bringing down rubble and some train carriages onto the road below, videos on Mexican news and social media showed.

The city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency said that 13 people had died and 70 more were injured at an early count. The injured were being taken to several nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities said that cars had also been trapped under the rubble.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who had traveled to the scene, wrote on Twitter that "firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly."

One video shared on Twitter showed a bridge collapsing onto a busy road full of cars.

A second video showed the subsequent wreckage of the accident with two train cars still visible on the collapsed portion of the bridge. The tweet said that there were still people reportedly trapped inside the carriages.

The accident occurred as the metro train was traveling between the stations of Olivos and Tezonco, in the south of the city, EFE reported.

The accident happened on the city's Line 12 the construction of which, according to Associated Press, has been the subject of numerous complaints and accusations of irregularities. It is the newest of the capital's 12 metro lines, opening for the first time in 2012.

