 Mexico arrests two suspects in murder of 7-year-old girl | News | DW | 20.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mexico arrests two suspects in murder of 7-year-old girl

The abduction and murder of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett sparked outrage and protests in Mexico. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been criticized for not doing enough to fight violence against women.

Family mourns the death of Fatima at ther funeral

Mexican law enforcement arrested suspects on Wednesday in the killing of a seven-year-old girl whose murder shocked the nation and led to protests in Mexico City.

"The alleged perpetrators of the femicide of the minor Fatima Cecilia were arrested in a town in the state of Mexico," Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter.

Seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett disappeared outside her school on February 11 and her body was discovered over the weekend inside a plastic bag in a rural area.

Fatima's family decried the authorities' slow response, saying that hours were wasted after the girl went missing and that calls to social services for help went unanswered.

Protesters gathered outside the girl's home and school, while others took to social media to demand justice under the hashtag #JusticeForFatima. Some feminist groups took the cause to the president, staging a demonstration at the national palace.

A protester holds a sign that reads justice in Spanish

A protester holds a sign that reads "justice" in Spanish

Gender violence 

More than 3,800 women were murdered in Mexico in 2019, including some 1,000 cases that were classified as gender-based killings or femicide.

The figure represents a 10% rise on 2018, according to government statistics.

Read more: In Latin America, women turn to apps to combat sexual violence

Mexico City has been the scene of angry demonstrations over killings of women over the past few months, including several in which protesters have vandalized major monuments and buildings.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the protests were an attempt to distract attention from his social program and that his administration was "working so that there won't be any more women's killings.''

Mexico's lower house of congress has proposed toughening prison sentences for the murder of women and sexual abuse of minors.

jcg/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Mexico: Second butterfly activist found dead

Raul Hernandez Romero was a guide at the Monarch Butterfly reserve that is also a UNESCO World Heritage site. His death came just days after the body of fellow activist Homero Gomez Gonzalez was found. (03.02.2020)  

#MeToo Cuba: Will the movement spread to the island?

An abuse accusation against one of the island's most prominent musicians raises questions over Cuba's lack of #MeToo. The country currently has no organized involvement in the global feminist movement. (27.06.2019)  

Peru: Protesters march to denounce violence against women

Hundreds of women have taken part in a demonstration in Peru's capital, Lima, to draw attention to the problem of gender violence in the country. Peru has one of the highest rates of violence against women in the region. (18.08.2019)  

Related content

Türkei Protest gegen Gewalt gegenüber Frauen in Istanbul

Police break up Istanbul protest of violence against women 09.12.2019

Hundreds of women gathered in Istanbul to perform a feminist protest dance and song from Chile. The viral song defends rape victims and denounces the state for not doing enough to combat violence against women.

Demonstration gegen Gewalt an Frauen in Paris

France pledges millions to stop domestic violence as thousands rally 26.11.2019

France has promised to do much more to fight its domestic abuse problem after thousands rallied to end violence against women. The country has some of the worst rates of domestic violence in Europe.

Frankreich Femizid l Annick Gauthier, Mutter von Hélène Gauthier

France: Tackling femicide 30.11.2019

France has one of the highest murder rates for women in Europe. The government is trying to change the situation with a law to better protect women. One particular case of a woman who was turned away by police and later murdered helped prompt the new law.

Advertisement