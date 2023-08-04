Mexico: 18 killed as bus carrying foreign migrants crashes

A bus carrying foreign migrants careened off the road and fell into a ravine in northern Mexico, leaving 18 people dead. The driver has been detained.

At least 18 people have died in Mexico after a passenger bus carrying foreign migrants and locals fell off a highway into a ravine, authorities said on Thursday.

Mexico has witnessed many such accidents leading to deaths of migrants making the dangerous journey to the US.

What we know about the crash

The bus — which was headed to the northern border town of Tijuana from Mexico City — was carrying around 42 passengers, including citizens from India, Dominican Republic and some African countries.

Three minors were among those killed, the civil protection agency in Nayarit state reported.

At least 23 people were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

State officials added that some of the passengers were on their way to the United States border.

The driver has been detained and the authorities suspect him of speeding abd losing control before plummeting down an embankment, the civil protection agency said in a statement.

Rescue has been "extremely difficult" because the ravine was about 40 meters deep (some 130 feet), Jorge Benito Rodriguez, the security and civil protection secretary for Nayarit, said.

Last month at least 29 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the state of Oaxaca.

In February at least 17 people died in a bus accident between Oaxaca and central Puebla, involving migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and Central America.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

dvv/rc (AFP, Reuters)