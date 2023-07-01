  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Slavery
PoliticsMexico

Mexico: 16 kidnapped police employees freed

46 minutes ago

The administrative workers of the police force in the southern Chiapas state had been kidnapped by militants who demanded three officials to be fired. Over 1,000 members of security forces were involved in the search.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TIpd
Police employee hugs relative after being freed
Mexican police employees were reunited with family members in front of their office in Tuxtla Gutierrez, ChiapasImage: RAUL MENDOZA/AFP

Officials in Mexico said 16 police employees have been freed after three days of captivity.

Those kidnapped were administrative employees of the police force in the southern state of Chiapas.

Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandon said on Twitter: "I want to tell the people of Chiapas and Mexico that the 16 kidnapped colleagues... have been released this afternoon."

Escandon thanked President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the army, the navy and the national guard for helping rescue those kidnapped.

More than 1,000 members of state and federal security forces were involved in search operations.

4 Chiapas state security officials at press conference, including Secretarey of Security and Citizen Protection Gabriela Zepeda Soto
Security official Gabriela Zepeda said the health of those freed was 'stable'Image: Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection via Facebook/REUTERS

Lopez Obrador described the development as " very good news" and sent "a hug to the relatives."

State security official Gabriela Zepeda said that the 16 freed workers' were in a "stable" condition healthwise.

What do we know about the kidnapping?

The 16 men were kidnapped on Tuesday while traveling by bus on a highway between the town of Ocozocoautla and Chiapas state capital Tuxtla Gutierrez.

Seventeen women, also police employees, were aboard the bus, but they were all released immediately.

In one video shared by local media, what seemed to be a captive worker said that the abductors were demanding the dismissal of three state security officials who were accused of working with another armed group.

The 16 employees reported that they had been held in a mountainous area and that one of them drove the group back to Tuxtla Gutierrez after they were freed.

Lopez Obrador on Thursday proposed an inquiry into the actions of the three officials. However, he continued to demand the "unconditional" release of those kidnapped.

Relatives had been staging a sit-in at the office where the employees worked, demanding their safe release.

With the drug cartels gaining power in various parts of the country, Mexico has registered some 110,000 disappearances since 2006.

sdi/dj (AFP, EFE, Lusa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of police officers walk as people protest following the death of Nahel and against police violence, in Paris, France
Live

France riots: Macron postpones Germany trip amid unrest

Conflicts3 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Activists with signs and candles during the sit-in by Amnesty International Italia and Egypt HD for the prisoner of conscience Alaa Abd El Fattah in front of the UK Embassy in Rome.

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Man standing amid debris looking at the sea

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate22 hours ago11 images
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a blue "punisher" pill

Germany: 2 teens' ecstasy deaths prompt debate

Germany: 2 teens' ecstasy deaths prompt debate

Society24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two men, one holding Swedish flags, the other a megaphone and a book

Sweden's fraught path to NATO accession

Sweden's fraught path to NATO accession

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

PoliticsJune 30, 202302:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentJune 30, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage