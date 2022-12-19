  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Yehuda Mansbach grandson of the Posner family cries as he lights candles on a Hanukkah menorah at a cermony in Berlin.
Descendants of the Posner family joined in the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah and Yehuda Mansbach, their grandson, wept openly after lighting the two candlesImage: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

Menorah from iconic photo returns to Germany for Hanukkah

13 minutes ago

A Hanukkah menorah at the center of the most searing images of the Nazis' rise was lit in the German capital 90 years after the family who owned it fled the looming Holocaust.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LCMw

A Hanukkah menorah captured in an iconic photograph symbolizing the defiance of Jews against the Nazis was lit in the German capital on Monday night.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier joined in the lighting of the nine-branched menorah, which belonged to the Posners, a German Jewish family.

He said the ceremony marking the second night of Hanukkah at Berlin's Bellevue palace filled him with "deep gratitude and humility and above all, happiness."

Menorah captured iconic photo

In 1931, Rabbi Akiva Posner's wife Rachel Posner, took a picture of the candelabrum sitting on a window ledge of their home in Kiel opposite the Nazi party's regional headquarters.

At the time, a large swastika flag hung from the facade of the Nazi building.

On the back of the snapshot Rachel wrote an inscription: "The flag says 'death to Judaism', the light says 'Judaism will live for ever'."

When fleeing to Palestine in 1933 the family took their menorah with them. 

Descendants brought the menorah back to Germany on a trip sponsored by the German Friends of Yad Vashem, a grassroots Holocaust remembrance group.

Yehuda Mansbach, the couple's grandson, wept openly after lighting the two candles to mark the holiday.

"It honors our country that you, as descendants of Holocaust survivors, have taken the trouble and - as I know - also the pain to come to Germany for the first time after the Shoah," Steinmeier said, using the Hebrew word for the Holocaust.

He added there were now menorahs glowing in "tens of thousands of windows" across Germany.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender, in the presence of Yehuda Mansbach grandson of Rabbi Arthur Posner lights a Hanukkah menorah
Steinheimer thanked the Posner family for their "generosity" in sharing their family history on what was certain to also be a "painful" visit to Germany from IsraelImage: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa/picture alliance

Steinmeier pledges to fight antisemitism

Steinmeier pledged on Monday to combat a resurgence of antisemitism.

"This light is a strong societal symbol against hatred," he said, symbols that were "bitterly necessary" due to "growing anti-Semitism".

"Each of us must stand up against every form of antisemitism," he said.

"No one must look away. And our state, our authorities must be vigilant, and relentless in prosecuting crimes."

Germany in May reported a new record in the number of politically motivated crimes last year, including a nearly 29% jump in antisemitic offences to 3,027. The vast majority — 2,552 — were attributed to the far-right scene.

Also on Monday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz celebrated Hanukkah for what he said was the first time with children, at a Jewish school in Berlin that is also hosting young refugees from Ukraine.

Scholz noted that Germany's Jewish community with about 200,000 members was the "third largest in Europe" — a fact he also described as a "miracle".

lo/es (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People clapping at a conference

Montreal: World strikes 'historic' deal to protect nature

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and Former Deputy President of South Africa Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Former African leaders' mediation efforts under scrutiny

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

PoliticsDecember 18, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A Puma tank being transported across a river

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Puma tanks unusable: Is Germany's military unfit for action?

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A photo shows the National Slavery Monument in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam.

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

Netherlands apologizes for role in slavery

History54 minutes ago03:09 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Helene Cixous sits at a table and smiles at the camera. Behind her is a full bookshelf.

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Women protesting in Iran symbolize desire for freedom

Culture4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball WM Katar | Weltmeister Argentinien

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion'

Soccer22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage