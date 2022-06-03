Memory of Tiananmen massacre cannot be erased, says 1989 student leader Rose Tang

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW speaks to Rose Tang, a former student leader who barely escaped being killed by the army on that night.
Hundreds of students in Beijing have called for freedom of movement amid concerns over tightening COVID restrictions on campuses. Videos circulated online showing students tearing down a metal wall.
Hong Kong has a new leader: Unpopular hardliner John Lee is likely to be even better at crushing democratic dissent. The world must be ready to help his victims, writes Alexander Görlach.
A tearful Chow Hang-tung told the court that discussion about 1989 protests could disappear completely from Hong Kong in the future. Several others are also serving jail time for participating in the 2020 vigil.
An election committee composed largely of pro-Beijing figures voted for John Lee, a former security official, to be the new leader of Hong Kong. Lee, the only candidate in the vote, replaces Carrie Lam in July.
