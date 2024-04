04/18/2024 April 18, 2024

Botswana wants to send 20,000 elephants to Germany. President Masisi tells DW News Africa what's behind the offer. Plus: members of Uganda's LGBTQ community find refuge in Kenya, after their country's Constitutional Court upholds its anti-homosexuality bill. And: discover the unsung heroes of healthcare. We meet a taxi driver, making a big difference with small acts of kindness.