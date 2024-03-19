  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationUnited Kingdom

Meet the man who sells the world’s most-expensive cars

March 19, 2024

Simon Kidston is the car dealer for billionaires who want to acquire a rare piece of automotive history — and for whom money is no object. DW's REV show takes a look inside the rarified world of the high-end classic car scene.

