Meet the Germans: Prost! How Germans Drink

Germans are known to be heavy drinkers, but this could be changing. In this episode of Meet the Germans, Shabnam explores the German drinking culture and tries a few German classic liquors for the first time.

There are many stereotypes about Germans and their affinity for alcohol — and particularly for their world-famous beer. But is anything about their drinking habits changing? You could be surprised!

In this episode of Meet the Germans, Shabnam takes a deep dive into Germany’s drinking culture. Having moved to the country from India in 2017, Shabnam has meanwhile discovered various German drinking rituals. But there are still a few drinks she hasn’t tried yet. In this episode, she bravely tests a selection of classic German liquors.

In the Meet the Germans video series, Shabnam looks at all things German, but from her perspective. You'll see her trying out typical German activities, providing insider tips about life in Germany and helping other newcomers like her understand the Germans a little bit better.

