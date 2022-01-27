 Meet the Germans: Bloopers! | Meet the Germans | DW | 29.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Meet the Germans

Meet the Germans: Bloopers!

Things don't always run completely smoothly on a "Meet the Germans" shoot. Rachel Stewart brings you some of the best outtakes.

Watch video 02:41

Rachel has rummaged through the raw material to bring you some silly bits from behind the scenes of Meet the Germans. Enjoy! 

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to meaty cuisine or haunted castles.  

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

This video was first published in June 2021.

DW recommends

Why skat is the king of German card games

The game's rules can appear mysterious to the noninitiated, yet more Germans play it than football. It's also listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage asset.  

'You forge your own happiness': 11 German maxims

The German language is rich in idioms about happiness, joy and good fortune. Try your luck by clicking through the gallery.  

German expressions to get you 'running'

The German language is packed full of expressions related to the word "Laufen," which can mean both running and walking. Learn some here!  

Audios and videos on the topic

German stereotypes: The dirndl, humor and German efficiency  

Studying in Germany: From finance to fraternities  

Everything you need to know about the German beer culture  

More in the Media Center

Meet the Germans, Turkish Copyright: DW

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community? 27.01.2022

Meet the Germans, Schule.

School lunches, graduation pranks and the German school system 16.02.2022

Meet the Germans, Autos Copyright: DW

The Autobahn, cars and driving in Germany 01.12.2021

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly: Part 2 17.11.2021

More from Meet the Germans

Meet the Germans, Berlin

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all 01.06.2022

Meet the Germans | Eurovision

Germany and the Eurovision Song Contest 11.05.2022

Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, Kirche, Church Copyright: DW

Germany and the church 13.04.2022

17.03.2022** Meet the Germans / DW SPORT Zugestellt: Rachel Stewart

Sport in Germany: Football, the Olympics and a doping scandal 17.03.2022

Read also

Sybil Graefin Schoenfeldt, oesterreichisch-deutsche Schriftstellerin, aufgenommen am 22.02.2015 in Mainz. Foto: Erwin Elsner

Countess Sybil Schönfeldt: Food influencer at 95 08.06.2022

Food influencers are all the rage. Yet with her cookbooks, Countess Sybil Schönfeldt has influenced German cuisine since the 1960s. A conversation about food trends, food products and hunger during the war.

A saleswoman shows new women sex toys, named Power tickler (vibrator) at the shop named Passage du desir on November 25, 2010 in Paris. AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/F. Guillot

Germans and sex: It's complicated 18.05.2022

How well do Germans do in bed? That's what Rachel Stewart asked a woman who should know. A conversation about the sexual needs of German women, the insecurity of men — and the evolution of the vibrator.

Die ersten Sonnenstrahlen im Jahr locken die Hamburger bei frischem Wind und frühlingshaften Temperaturen an die Außenalster | Verwendung weltweit

An ode to the Sunday walk in the park, a classic German ritual 25.05.2022

The Germans' Sunday walk in the park is a lovely tradition, and is often topped off with eating delicious cake. DW's Louisa Schaefer reflects on these rituals.

Bildnummer: 56131250 Datum: 26.09.2011 Copyright: imago/Seeliger Wohnungsgesuch in Berlin-Prenzlauer Berg Gesellschaft GER Berlin xcb x1x 2011 quer Highlight o0 Zettel Suche Wohnung Wohnungssuche Aushang 56131250 Date 26 09 2011 Copyright Imago Seeliger Housing request in Berlin Prenzlauer mountain Society ger Berlin x1x 2011 horizontal Highlight o0 Zettel Search Apartment Housing Search Poster

How to find a flat in Germany as a foreigner — and live to tell 30.03.2022

Looking for a flat in Germany as a foreigner? If you've received comments like "we've had bad experience with *insert nationality* before" — don't despair. These tips will set you off for success.