Mediadev Test

December 1, 2022

EU warns Elon Musk to strengthen Twitter safety controls

November 30, 2022

Twitter rolls back policy barring COVID misinformation

Reports & Analysis

A screenshot from the Loveland app shows a character dressed in yellow running through a jungle, with blue power waves coming from her hands

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Sex education app aims to dispel taboos

Loveland, a new app for teenagers who want to know about sex, aims to counter online misinformation about sex.
EducationNovember 29, 202203:51 min
Vladimir Putin surrounded by young boys and girls.

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools

School teachers in Russia defend the invasion of Ukraine in a class named "Conversations about important things."
PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
A symbolic image of Elon Musk and a distorted Twitter logo

Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs amid misinformation fears

Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs amid misinformation fears

Half of the social media giant's staff were reportedly laid off, while some advertisers pulled their ads.
TechnologyNovember 5, 2022
An injured woman receives medical treatment

Fact check: 'Staging' of air attack victims in Kyiv?

Fact check: 'Staging' of air attack victims in Kyiv?

Staged scenes and actors, or real victims of Russian missile attacks in Kyiv? A DW fact check pulls back the curtain.
PoliticsOctober 18, 2022
A photo of a laptop screen showing a warning message during a cyberattack in Ukraine in January 2022

Cyberwar creates chaos, 'it won't win the war'

Cyberwar creates chaos, 'it won't win the war'

There have been at least 150 cyberattacks in Ukraine since Russia's invasion. But experts say it won't decide the war.
ScienceMarch 3, 2022
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan apologizes as Spotify plans content warning

Joe Rogan apologizes as Spotify plans content warning

Podcaster Joe Rogan has pledged to "balance things out" after his controversial podcasts on COVID-19 riled critics.
CultureJanuary 31, 2022
In the spotlight

Musiker Neil Young

Misinformation protest: Spotify acts on Neil Young's concern

The streaming giant is removing the singer's music after his demand not to be on the same platform as a star podcaster.
MusicJanuary 27, 2022
Fridays For Future | Rostock

Should I feel guilty about my carbon footprint?

Can new year's resolutions to go vegan and fly less help stop climate change — or are lifestyle changes a distraction?
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 3, 2022
animation of woman looking at phone on fire

Fact check: How do I spot fake news?

There's a never-ending stream of fake news circulating online. How can I debunk it?
MediaJanuary 3, 2022
Opinion

Silke Wünsch

It's up to Spotify to react — not the artists

Silke Wünsch
Commentary
CultureFebruary 4, 2022