Mediadev Test

News
12/01/2022
EU warns Elon Musk to strengthen Twitter safety controls
11/30/2022
Twitter rolls back policy barring COVID misinformation
Reports & Analysis
Sex education app aims to dispel taboos
Loveland, a new app for teenagers who want to know about sex, aims to counter online misinformation about sex.
Education
11/29/2022
03:51 min
Mandatory patriotism classes in Russian schools
School teachers in Russia defend the invasion of Ukraine in a class named "Conversations about important things."
Politics
11/09/2022
Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs amid misinformation fears
Half of the social media giant's staff were reportedly laid off, while some advertisers pulled their ads.
Technology
11/05/2022
Fact check: 'Staging' of air attack victims in Kyiv?
Staged scenes and actors, or real victims of Russian missile attacks in Kyiv? A DW fact check pulls back the curtain.
Politics
10/18/2022
Cyberwar creates chaos, 'it won't win the war'
There have been at least 150 cyberattacks in Ukraine since Russia's invasion. But experts say it won't decide the war.
Science
03/03/2022
Joe Rogan apologizes as Spotify plans content warning
Podcaster Joe Rogan has pledged to "balance things out" after his controversial podcasts on COVID-19 riled critics.
Culture
01/31/2022
In the spotlight
Misinformation protest: Spotify acts on Neil Young's concern
The streaming giant is removing the singer's music after his demand not to be on the same platform as a star podcaster.
Music
01/27/2022
Should I feel guilty about my carbon footprint?
Can new year's resolutions to go vegan and fly less help stop climate change — or are lifestyle changes a distraction?
Nature and Environment
01/03/2022
Fact check: How do I spot fake news?
There's a never-ending stream of fake news circulating online. How can I debunk it?
Media
01/03/2022
Opinion
It's up to Spotify to react — not the artists
Silke Wünsch
Commentary
Culture
02/04/2022
