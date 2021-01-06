 Meat Atlas: It′s time to rethink what we eat | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.01.2021

Environment

Meat Atlas: It's time to rethink what we eat

Meat has become cheap to buy in the supermarket. But that comes at a cost to the environment and human health.

Dead and gutted pigs hang upside down by their feet

Germany is a leading EU pork producer

"Industrial meat production is not only responsible for precarious working conditions, it also pushes people off their land, leads to deforestation, biodiversity loss and the use of pesticides — and is also one of the main drivers of the climate crisis." 

Such were the words of Barbara Unmüßig of green think tank, the Heinrich Böll Foundation, at the Berlin presentation of the so-called "Meat Atlas 2021”.

Across 50 pages, the atlas — which is collaboratively published by the foundation, Friends of the Earth Germany (BUND) and the international monthly newspaper LE MONDE diplomatique — outlines trends and the implications of global meat production on both human and planetary health. 

It highlights, for example, how the over-use of antibiotics in intensive animal farming is leading to increasingly resistant germs, thereby threatening the effectiveness of drugs used for humans,  

Similarly, the clearing of forests for animal feed is held up as a threat to human health. As habitat loss brings animals and humans into closer proximity with one another, viruses can be transmitted more easily. This, in turn, can lead to new pandemics

In a survey for the report, young people between the ages of 15 and 29 were asked about their thoughts on meat. The majority said they rejected the meat industry in its current form.

Map showing meat consumption worldwide

Germany plays a leading role in the meat industry 

Olaf Bandt, chairman of BUND, says policymakers must take account of society's desire to restructure the sector. "This requires far-reaching political realignment of agricultural policy,” he said. "But there can be no agricultural transition without a food transition.” 

Bandt describes Germany as a key player in the production of pork and milk, with a 20% share of the EU market. 

"Huge amounts of meat are exported,” he said, adding that this reliance on international marekts is having a detrimental effect on the environment, livestock and farms. "More and more animals live on ever fewer farms, further exacerbating the pollution of groundwater in those regions."  

Meat devours rainforest

Global population and economic growth are the drivers behind increasing demand for meat. In 1960, the planet was home to just 3 billion people, and according to the report, meat consumption at that time was around 70 million metric tons. That equated to an annual per capita global average of 23 kilograms. 

Listen to audio 38:36

S3E4: Hunting for sustainable meat

By 2018, however, when the ppopulation had grown to 7.6 billion people, meat consumption had risen seven-fold to around 350 million metric tons — or a global average of 46 kilograms per person annually.

A key problem with this trend, is that meat production requires vast areas of land. According to the German Environment Agency (UBA), the country's central environment authority , 71% of global arable land is currently used for livestock feed. That is four times the amount required for direct food growth (18%) or other raw materials such as cotton (7%) and energy crops like corn for biogas (4%). 

A graphic showing how much land is used for different agricultural purposes

As global demand for meat continues to grow, so does the pressure on available arable land. As a result, huge areas of forest in countries such as Brazil are being lost to create land on which to grow animal fodder.   

In order to feed the world's population and stop rainforests from being cleared, while simultaneously designating land for reforestation, experts are calling for a dietry rethink: less meat and more plant-based foods which require much smaller areas.

In a report on the health of the planet published last year, leading global scientists such as Johan Rockström, Director at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) suggested dietry changes that would equate to an average of 16 kilograms of meat and 33 kilograms of dairy products per person per year.  Current meat consumption in North and South America as well as in Europe, can be as much as seven times this.

The problem with pesticides

Besides revealing the power and global impact of the international meat industry, authors of the "Meat Atlas” also illustrate links to the global chemical industry. They write that dangerous and sometimes banned pesticides are exported by large chemical companies. Among the producers and exporters of such chemicals are European players, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, and Syngenta, as well as US comanies Corteva and FMS. 

Use of pesticides worldwide

According to Unmüßig, the use of such pesticides threatens thousands of lives, which is why, Bandt says the "German government must do everything it can to ensure that German companies no longer export toxins that have been banned in the EU.” 

Unmüßig warns that the planned EU-Mercosur agreement would exacerbate the use of dangerous substances. "Dismantling tariffs would lead to more pesticides being delivered to Latin America and more rainforest would be cleared for soy plantations and meat production.”

The experts conclude that establishing a way to farm animals in a cruelty-free way that doesn't harm the climate or the environment, requires a far-reaching shift in agricultural policy as well a rethink in consumption and production. 

"As yet, we have not seen the start of any real meat transition,” said Barbara Unmüßig. 

This article was adapted from German.

  • Beyond Meat Burger, at Dodger Stadium

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Big appetite

    With climate concerns growing, many people are trying to reduce their environmental impact. Increasingly, they're turning to plant-based meats — and investors are taking notice. When Beyond Meat debuted on Wall Street in early May, share prices more than doubled the first day. "Investors recognize … a huge business opportunity," Bruce Friedrich, director of the Good Food Institute, told AFP.

  • An Original Impossible Burger, left, and a Cali Burger, from Umami Burger, are shown in this photo in New York (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Spot the difference

    Backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, meat alternatives including Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seen here at left, use new food technology and ingredients like peas, fava beans and soy. Unlike earlier veggie burgers, these meatless patties are said to taste, look, smell and even "bleed" like real meat (the secret is beet juice). They can also be healthier.

  • A herd of cows in Brazil

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Good for the planet

    But eating less meat isn't just a healthy decision. A 2018 WWF report said cutting animal products from diets would be a "relatively easy and cheap way" to fight climate change. A study by the University of Michigan found the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy to produce and has far less of an impact on water scarcity and land use than a beef patty.

  • A shopper chooses a package of Beyond Meat brand Beyond Sausage from a cooler in a supermarket in New York

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Crowded market

    Beyond Meat is already sold in thousands of US supermarkets and restaurants, and major brands are also looking for a piece of the action. Nestle launched its take on the beef patty in Europe in April, and Unilever took over Dutch plant-based meat producer The Vegetarian Butcher in late 2018. Burger King is rolling out a Beyond Meat option US-wide, and McDonald's is testing its own vegan burger.

  • Large fields of soy are seen near the city of Santarem in the Brazilian state of Para

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Not all positive

    Industrialized soy crops have been flagged as a contributing factor to widespread deforestation. As Brussels-based environment group Fern points out, more than 1 million square kilometers of land are used to grow soy, almost three times the size of Germany. Only a very small percentag of this, however, is used in meat alternatives. Most goes to animal feed.

  • Packages of Beyond Meat brand in a supermarket freezer

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Health food?

    There are also nutritional concerns about these highly processed foods. Leading brands can have more than double the saturated fat and as much as seven times the amount of sodium as a lean beef burger. And environmental groups are worried about Impossible Burger's inclusion of GMO yeast, which adds a meaty flavor. Excessive consumption has been linked to cancer — but that goes for real meats too.

  • A plate full of white sausage and pretzel in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Today's special: Quorn tubes

    In Europe, meat alternatives may soon have to be sold as "discs," "tubes" and "slabs" as opposed to burgers, sausages and steaks. The EU Parliament's agriculture committee has backed a move to ban producers of vegetarian food from using terms that usually describe meat. The full parliament is yet to vote on the measure however.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


