Maui fire: Death toll jumps to 36 after devastating blaze

Thousands of people have been evacuated as authorities rush to tame fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Hurricane Dora fueled the wildfire, while power outages impeded rescue operations.

An intense wildfire broke out on Hawaii's Maui island on Wednesday, ravaging much of the historic city of Lahaina and killing at least 36 people, according to a press statement.

Dozens were left injured as they made desperate attempts to flee the flames and over 270 buildings were damaged or completely destroyed, officials said.

Aerial video showed columns of smoke rising from the 12,000-resident historic town of Lahaina, a top destination for tourists. Many major hotels were aslo destroyed in the town in west Maui.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen had earlier in the day confirmed the deaths of six people.

"Much of Lahaina on Maui has been destroyed and hundreds of local families have been displaced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said as he addressed the media.

Rescue operations underway in Hawaii

At least 12 people with severe burns have been taken to hospitals for treatment, with two of the victims in critical condition.

Officials are yet to complete their assessment of damage and rescue workers are continuing the relief work.

"We are still in a search-and-rescue mode and so I don't know what will happen to that number, " Bissen said.

Thousands of people has to be evacuated from the Maui island Image: Alan Dickar/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Power outages and disruptions in telephone services further aggravated the situation as they impeded evacuation efforts. Communication with the west side of Maui was only available via satellite, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke said.

The smoke and flames rising from the fire forced thousands to evacuate and some people to flee into the sea.

The Coast Guard confirmed it had "successfully rescued 12 individuals from the waters off Lahaina" and it was sending more ships to Maui.

US President Joe Biden shared his condolences and in a statement said that he has ordered "all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with response."

Hurricane Dora exacerbated Maui fire

According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Dora could be blamed for the rushing wind which fanned the flames.

The storm was passing to the south of the island at a safe distance of 500 miles (805 kilometers).

Sylvia Luke, the state's lieutenant governor, said the fires have burned hundreds of acres and were being fanned by winds up to 80 miles per hour.

Officials had issued a weather service wind advisory which was in effect until Thursday morning.

At least six dead as fires tear across Maui, Hawaii To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mfa/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)