  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
CatastropheUnited States of America

Maui emergency chief quits after wildfire siren controversy

14 minutes ago

Herman Andaya's resignation comes as officials face increasing scrutiny over their response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history. Hawaii's Attorney General has announced an independent review of the response.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VJMW
A search and recovery team member, accompanied by a cadaver dog, check charred buildings in the aftermath of the Maui Fires in Lahaina on Maui in Hawaii
Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for a week after a blaze destroyed most of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui islandImage: Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images

Maui Emergency Management Agency's top official abruptly resigned Thursday after facing criticism over the island's response to the deadly wildfires that killed at least 111 people.

Administrator Herman Andaya's resignation comes a day after he defended not sounding warning sirens when asked whether this would have saved lives.

"The sirens are used primarily for tsunamis. The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded. Had we sounded the siren that night, we're afraid that people would have gone [into the hills]… into the fire," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Hawaii emergency agency head defends fire response

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said Andaya cited "health reasons" for leaving his post with immediate effect.

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible, and I look forward to making that announcement soon," Bissen said.

Hawaii probes emergency response

The outdoor alert siren system in Hawaii is one of the most extensive in the world.

Andaya's decision not to activate the sirens, coupled with water shortages that hampered firefighters and clogged escape routes, has angered survivors who argue a stronger emergency response might have saved more lives.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said she would appoint an independent body to conduct "an impartial, independent" review of the government's response to the wildfires

The investigation will likely take months, she added. As of Thursday, searchers had only covered 45% of the burned land.

Hawaii officials struggle to identify fire victims

.

lo/ab (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Citizens inspect the rubble of the destroyed building after Russian rocket attack in Kramatorsk

Ukraine updates: Kyiv thanks Germany for air defense systems

Conflicts40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Niger Niamey | Demonstration von Unterstützern des Putsches vor der französischen Basis

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Explainer: Why is Niger so important for the West?

Politics16 hours ago01:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Christian man checks a home vandalized by an angry mob in Jaranwala near Faisalabad

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Pakistan: Eyewitnesses recount anti-Christian mob attacks

Religion17 hours ago02:37 min
More from Asia

Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi radio propaganda turns 90

History2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader

Poisoning dissidents: The Kremlin's preferred method?

Poisoning dissidents: The Kremlin's preferred method?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A missile lights up the night sky in a test in Israel

Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany

Israel clinches largest-ever defense deal with Germany

Politics12 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chilean project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Business21 hours ago03:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage