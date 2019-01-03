 Mass arrests in India amid protests over women entering forbidden Hindu temple | News | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Mass arrests in India amid protests over women entering forbidden Hindu temple

Police have detained 2,000 people in India's Kerala state as Hindu hardliners tried to shut down businesses in protest over the Sabarimala Temple. Meanwhile, another woman entered the shrine of the celibate god Ayyappa.

Hindu traditionalists, including one woman, hold up placards with the image of celibate deity Ayyappa (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kiran)

Kerala state police reported small-scale protests on Friday following a day of violence over the entry of women into the Hindu temple dedicated to Ayyappa, the god of celibacy and growth.

This week, Hindu traditionalists staged riots across the Indian state and clashed with police and rival groups. At least one Hindu protester lost his life after he was hit by a stone, reportedly thrown from a Communist party office. At least four others were stabbed.

"We have arrested 1,369 people for rioting and clashes and taken 717 more into preventive custody to stop further violence," police spokesman Pramod Kumar told The Times of India.

The protests started after two women in their 40s sneaked into Ayyappa's Sabarimala Temple early on Wednesday, defying a religious taboo which bans females of menstruating age from the shrine. On Thursday, authorities said another woman under the age of 50 entered the hilltop sanctuary. Police said the woman was a Sri Lankan national.

"She is 47 years old and came as a devotee. We were aware and watched the situation," police officer Balram Kumar Upadhyay told the AFP news agency on Friday.

  • Hooded women sneaking in the Ayyappa temple in Kerala (Reuters/Kerala Police)

    Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India

    Sneaking in before dawn

    For centuries, women of child bearing age were kept out of temples of Hindu deity Ayyappa, the celibate god of growth. The religious taboo was inscribed in law in 1972. After a bitter dispute, the ban was overturned in late 2018. Traditionalists then pledged to keep enforcing the ban. But these two women in their 40s still managed to sneak past them and enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

  • A woman holds up her cellphone surrounded by police in Kochi (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India

    Celebration and outrage

    As the news of the intrusion broke, many women gathered to celebrate on the streets across the Indian state, which is ruled by a far-left government. Hindu traditionalist also took to the streets in protest. The police in the city of Kochi protected the celebration as the conservative protesters, many of them supporters of the BJP party, tried to disrupt the festivities.

  • A priest faces a gilded shrine of Ayyappa (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India

    Priests 'purify' the shrine

    The Sabarimala temple was briefly closed while priests conducted 'purification' rituals to neutralize the unwanted visit by the two women of menstruating age. Worshippers flocked in soon afterwards.

  • Police wielding bamboo sticks scuffle with protesters (Getty Images/AFP)

    Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India

    Riots turn deadly

    Hindu devotees clashed with police in various cities in Kerala, with the nationalist BJP party decrying the women's entry. The BJP, which holds power on the federal level, accused the far-left government of the state of Kerala of a "conspiracy" to "destroy the Hindu temples." One BJP supporter died after reportedly being hit by a stone from a local Communist party office.

  • Indian women held up their hands while standing in Women's Wall (DW/J. Akhtar)

    Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India

    Woman's Wall

    Just before the latest escalation of violence, women in Kerala formed a 620 kilometer (385 mile) human chain and recited a pledge to aid gender equality in India.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Hundreds in 'preventive custody'

India's Supreme Court declared the ban to be unconstitutional in September. However, the Sabarimala temple refused to abide by the decision, and thousands of devotees took part in watches to keep out females between 10 and 50 years of age. Many of the guardians were female.

On Wednesday, two women managed to evade the traditionalists and enter the temple through a side entrance with police protection. The move was slammed by the right-wing Hindu party BJP, which holds power on India's federal level.

The BJP supports a Kerala alliance of Hindu groups called Sabarimala Karma Samithi, which had called for protests and strikes on Thursday. Hindu hardliners tried to force shopkeepers and business owners to take part in the state-wide shutdown.

Man bikes past shops in the city of Kochi (Reuters/Sivaram V)

Many shops were closed on Thursday across Kerala

Speaking to The Times of India, police spokesman Pramod Kumar said there was no shutdown on Friday.

India's Supreme Court is due to hear a new legal challenge to its verdict later in January.

Watch video 02:08
Now live
02:08 mins.

Entry of women in Sabarimala sparks clashes

dj/kms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Indian police clash with protesters over women in Hindu temple

A Hindu protester has died as rival groups clashed with each other and the police in the Indian state of Kerala. Traditionalists are enraged that two women of child-bearing age had entered a temple of a celibate god. (02.01.2019)  

Hard-liners vow to keep women out of Kerala temple

One of Hinduism's most sacred temples in the Indian state of Kerala has turned into a stage for conflict, as devotees tried to stop women from entering despite a Supreme Court ruling permitting female visitors. (17.10.2018)  

India's top court allows women of menstrual age to enter Kerala temple

In a landmark verdict to ensure gender equality at places of worship, India's Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny women entry to Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Murali Krishnan reports. (28.09.2018)  

Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India

Two women broke an ancient Hindu taboo which had kept females of child-bearing age out of temples dedicated to Ayyappa, a celibate god. Hindu traditionalists responded with outrage and the protests soon turned deadly. (03.01.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Entry of women in Sabarimala sparks clashes  

Related content

Frauen im Sabarimala Tempel Indien

Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India 03.01.2019

Two women broke an ancient Hindu taboo which had kept females of child-bearing age out of temples dedicated to Ayyappa, a celibate god. Hindu traditionalists responded with outrage and the protests soon turned deadly.

Indien Sabarimala-Tempel Protest

Indian police clash with protesters over women in Hindu temple 02.01.2019

A Hindu protester has died as rival groups clashed with each other and the police in the Indian state of Kerala. Traditionalists are enraged that two women of child-bearing age had entered a temple of a celibate god.

Indien Proteste gegen Tempelöffnung für Frauen

Hindu retreat founded by pro-female preacher attacked in southern India 28.10.2018

Vehicles were set on fire in the southern city of Thiruvananthapuram where a preacher had supported women of childbearing age entering a temple. India's ruling BJP backs protesters trying to keep women out of the temple.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 