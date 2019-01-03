Mass arrests in India amid protests over women entering forbidden Hindu temple

Kerala state police reported small-scale protests on Friday following a day of violence over the entry of women into the Hindu temple dedicated to Ayyappa, the god of celibacy and growth.

This week, Hindu traditionalists staged riots across the Indian state and clashed with police and rival groups. At least one Hindu protester lost his life after he was hit by a stone, reportedly thrown from a Communist party office. At least four others were stabbed.

"We have arrested 1,369 people for rioting and clashes and taken 717 more into preventive custody to stop further violence," police spokesman Pramod Kumar told The Times of India.

The protests started after two women in their 40s sneaked into Ayyappa's Sabarimala Temple early on Wednesday, defying a religious taboo which bans females of menstruating age from the shrine. On Thursday, authorities said another woman under the age of 50 entered the hilltop sanctuary. Police said the woman was a Sri Lankan national.

"She is 47 years old and came as a devotee. We were aware and watched the situation," police officer Balram Kumar Upadhyay told the AFP news agency on Friday.



Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India Sneaking in before dawn For centuries, women of child bearing age were kept out of temples of Hindu deity Ayyappa, the celibate god of growth. The religious taboo was inscribed in law in 1972. After a bitter dispute, the ban was overturned in late 2018. Traditionalists then pledged to keep enforcing the ban. But these two women in their 40s still managed to sneak past them and enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India Celebration and outrage As the news of the intrusion broke, many women gathered to celebrate on the streets across the Indian state, which is ruled by a far-left government. Hindu traditionalist also took to the streets in protest. The police in the city of Kochi protected the celebration as the conservative protesters, many of them supporters of the BJP party, tried to disrupt the festivities.

Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India Priests 'purify' the shrine The Sabarimala temple was briefly closed while priests conducted 'purification' rituals to neutralize the unwanted visit by the two women of menstruating age. Worshippers flocked in soon afterwards.

Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India Riots turn deadly Hindu devotees clashed with police in various cities in Kerala, with the nationalist BJP party decrying the women's entry. The BJP, which holds power on the federal level, accused the far-left government of the state of Kerala of a "conspiracy" to "destroy the Hindu temples." One BJP supporter died after reportedly being hit by a stone from a local Communist party office.

Women entering temple sparks deadly violence in India Woman's Wall Just before the latest escalation of violence, women in Kerala formed a 620 kilometer (385 mile) human chain and recited a pledge to aid gender equality in India. Author: Darko Janjevic



Hundreds in 'preventive custody'

India's Supreme Court declared the ban to be unconstitutional in September. However, the Sabarimala temple refused to abide by the decision, and thousands of devotees took part in watches to keep out females between 10 and 50 years of age. Many of the guardians were female.

On Wednesday, two women managed to evade the traditionalists and enter the temple through a side entrance with police protection. The move was slammed by the right-wing Hindu party BJP, which holds power on India's federal level.

The BJP supports a Kerala alliance of Hindu groups called Sabarimala Karma Samithi, which had called for protests and strikes on Thursday. Hindu hardliners tried to force shopkeepers and business owners to take part in the state-wide shutdown.

Many shops were closed on Thursday across Kerala

Speaking to The Times of India, police spokesman Pramod Kumar said there was no shutdown on Friday.

India's Supreme Court is due to hear a new legal challenge to its verdict later in January.

