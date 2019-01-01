 Indian police clash with protesters over women in Hindu temple | News | DW | 02.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Indian police clash with protesters over women in Hindu temple

Indian police used tear gas and stun grenades in clashes against Hindu worshipers in the state of Kerala. The protesters are enraged that two women of child-bearing age had entered a temple of the celibate god Ayyappa.

A woman sneaking in the Sabarimala temple (Reuters/Kerala Police)

A woman sneaking in the Sabarimala temple

Religiously-fueled protests escalated in the Indian state of Kerala on Wednesday, with police charging Hindu worshipers with batons and using tear gas, water cannons, and stun grenades to disperse rioters in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

Conservative Hindus gathered in front of the state parliament after two women in their 40s entered the nearby temple of Sabarimala. The sanctuary is dedicated to the god of growth and celibacy, Ayyappa, and women of menstruating age are traditionally not allowed to enter the grounds.

The authorities legalized the traditional ban in 1972, but the move was revoked by India's Supreme Court in September. The decision prompted outrage among the Hindu community. Hindu worshipers have staged repeated protests and pledged to keep females between ages of 10 and 50 out of the premises. A preacher who supported lifting the ban was targeted in an arson attack in October.

'Purification'

It was not immediately clear how the two women managed to evade the traditionalists early on Wednesday.

One of the female visitors, who said her name was Bindu, told a TV channel that she and her associate were given "police protection" for their pre-dawn visit.

Sabarimala Temple India (Getty Images/A. Sankar)

Priests performed purification rituals in the Sabarimala after the women's visit

"We walked two hours, entered the temple around 3.30 a.m. and did the darshan," the woman said, referring to a Hindu religious ritual of looking at an image of a deity.

Local media reported that the temple had been briefly closed for "purification" ritual after the intrusion was discovered.

Kerala's state government defended their decision to protect the women as a matter of civil rights.

Women's wall

The religious conflict has been fueling a political standoff between the far-left parties ruling Kerala and the right-wing nationalist BJP which holds power at the federal level.

The head of the BJP party in Kerala, P.S Sreedharan Pillai, slammed the women's visit as a "conspiracy by the atheist rulers to destroy the Hindu temples."

He called on "all the devotees" to come forward and protest, saying that his party would "support the struggles against the destruction of faith by the Communists."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's said the issue of the Sabarimala temple was more about religious tradition than gender equality. He also pointed to other Hindu temples and ceremonies where men are not allowed to attend.

Women raise their right hands while protesting in Kerala (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R.S. Iyer)

Women in India pledged to fight gender discrimination while standing in a "woman's chain"

On the same day, thousands of women took part in the state-wide protest by forming a 620 km (385 mile) human chain, termed the "women's wall," calling for gender equality and access to the Ayyappa temple.

dj/kms (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

India's top court allows women of menstrual age to enter Kerala temple

In a landmark verdict to ensure gender equality at places of worship, India's Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny women entry to Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Murali Krishnan reports. (28.09.2018)  

Hard-liners vow to keep women out of Kerala temple

One of Hinduism's most sacred temples in the Indian state of Kerala has turned into a stage for conflict, as devotees tried to stop women from entering despite a Supreme Court ruling permitting female visitors. (17.10.2018)  

Related content

Indien Proteste gegen Tempelöffnung für Frauen

Hindu retreat founded by pro-female preacher attacked in southern India 28.10.2018

Vehicles were set on fire in the southern city of Thiruvananthapuram where a preacher had supported women of childbearing age entering a temple. India's ruling BJP backs protesters trying to keep women out of the temple.

Indien - Proteste gegen Urteil des Obersten Gerichtshof das Frauen im menstruationsalter verbietet den Sabarimala Tempel zu besuchen

Hard-liners vow to keep women out of Kerala temple 17.10.2018

One of Hinduism's most sacred temples in the Indian state of Kerala has turned into a stage for conflict, as devotees tried to stop women from entering despite a Supreme Court ruling permitting female visitors.

Indien Sabarimala-Tempel in Kerala

India's top court allows women of menstrual age to enter Kerala temple 28.09.2018

In a landmark verdict to ensure gender equality at places of worship, India's Supreme Court has ruled that it is unconstitutional to deny women entry to Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Murali Krishnan reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 