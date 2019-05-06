Masked raiders rob German cafe with a machine gun

A coffee shop in the town of Oberursel in central Germany has been robbed by five people armed with a machine gun. The group attacked customers with pepper spray before stealing thousands of euros.
German police said five masked intruders carrying a machine gun stormed a coffee shop near Frankfurt in Central Germany on Monday morning. The attackers sprayed tear gas and stole about €8,000 ($8,950) before fleeing in a car.
Police said the robbery at the coffee shop in Oberursel happened around 4 a.m. local time, outside of normal open hours, and most of the guests were likely acquaintances of the owner.
A least one of the people in the cafe at the time of the robbery suffered respiratory issues as a result of the tear gas and had to be brought to hospital for treatment, police said.
Most of the stolen money belonged to the coffee shop owners and some of it to the guests.
Police used a helicopter to search for the armed group but have so far not been able to find them. They have asked for possible witnesses to come forward.
