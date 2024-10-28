Why isn't the DR Congo the world's richest country?

The Democratic Republic of Congo could be one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But its reserves of coltan, cobalt and gold have brought misery and conflict. And your smartphone plays a part in this story, too.
We're looking at how Africa's second-largest country became a looting ground for the power-hungry, the corporate and even neighboring countries.
