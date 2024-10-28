  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
SocietyDemocratic Republic of Congo

Why isn't the DR Congo the world's richest country?

Loveday Wright | Madelaine Pitt | Marina Strauss
October 28, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo could be one of the wealthiest countries in the world. But its reserves of coltan, cobalt and gold have brought misery and conflict. And your smartphone plays a part in this story, too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mJZy

We're looking at how Africa's second-largest country became a looting ground for the power-hungry, the corporate and even neighboring countries.

Skip next section Similar stories from Democratic Republic of Congo

Similar stories from Democratic Republic of Congo

View of a nurse's hands holding those of a child declared a suspected case of Mpox.

Mpox outbreak in DR Congo hits children hardest

The current outbreak is posing a serious challenge in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially for children.
HealthAugust 22, 202403:00 min
A group of women sit around a table sewing

Luxury embroidery helps women in Congo

In Goma, making luxury embroidery helps vulnerable women earn a living.
SocietyJuly 5, 202301:20 min
Young soldiers seen from behind, in the Congolese countryside

Congo: Life as a former child soldier

A former child soldier in eastern Congo tells DW what life is like after being forced into joining a militia.
Human RightsFebruary 12, 202301:50 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from Africa

More on Society from Africa

DW The 77 Percent: Spannungen um den Nil

River Nile: Upstream nations challenge Egypt's dominance

Uganda, Ethiopia, and eight other countries oppose Egypt and Sudan's dominance over the Nile River.
SocietyOctober 17, 202401:59 min
A woman dressed in white stands at the base of a cliff, looking upward thoughtfully

How do African youth define peace?

On the International Day of Peace, DW asked young men and women from across Africa about what peace means to them.
SocietySeptember 21, 202402:02 min
external

GirlZOffMute — What do Nigerian teens think of FGM?

Listen to what they told us
SocietySeptember 12, 202401:33 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S4 EPS01: Coming Out When You’re Married

Coming out when you're married

What happens when you discover your true sexuality after tying the knot in a traditional marriage?
SocietySeptember 29, 202440:37 min
Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW MappedOut

Mapped Out — Navigating a changing world

Do you find it hard to steer through a complex world – mired in border disputes, land conflicts and wars over resources? You’re not alone. Let’s explore all things geopolitical together and chart possible solutions.

Go to show Mapped Out