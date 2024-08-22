Mpox outbreak in DR Congo hits children hardest

HealthDemocratic Republic of CongoMpox outbreak in DR Congo hits children hardestTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthDemocratic Republic of CongoMariel Müller | Guerchom Ndebo08/22/2024August 22, 2024The resurgence of mpox has sparked global concern, particularly with the emergence of a more deadly variant. The current outbreak is posing a serious challenge in the Democratic Republic of Congo, especially for children. DW reports.https://p.dw.com/p/4jnxLAdvertisement