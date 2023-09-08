  1. Skip to content
Mali witnesses fresh suicide attack at military base

September 8, 2023

No details have yet been given by Malian authorities on any casualties from the attack. It's the latest violence in the West African country after two assaults by suspected jihadis killed dozens a day prior.

https://p.dw.com/p/4W6tU
An aerial view of the Niger River in the northern Gao region of Mali
It's the second attack in the Gao region in two daysImage: Joerg Boethling/IMAGO

A military installation in restive northern Mali was hit by a suicide attack on Friday, the Malian military said.

What do we know so far?

"Response and evacuation in progress," the armed forces said about the incident in the Gao region. 

Malian authorities have not yet provided any information on casualties from the "complex" attack.  

The attack reportedly occurred at the airport area of the military base.

An employee of the airport area told AFP news agency that two vehicles loaded with explosives launched the attack, which was accompanied by gunfire.

German news agency DPA, citing a Bundeswehr spokesperson, said hundreds of German soldiers stationed nearby have moved to protective facilities due to the attack. 

The suicide attack happened not far from an area where 850 German military personnel are positioned. 

No German troops are said to have been harmed.   

Sahel - Inside the resistance

Mali experiences wave of violence

The latest violence comes after two deadly suspected jihadi attacks occurred in the West African country a day prior, leaving 64 people dead in total. 

A military position was assaulted on Thursday in Bamba, also in Gao. A passenger vessel on the Niger River not far from the city of Timbuktu was also attacked.    

Mali is facing a tough security challenge from Islamist groups tied to al-Qaida and the so-called "Islamic State" (IS). The West African nation has also witnessed three military coups since 2012, contributing to the country's instability.  

wd/sms (AP, AFP, dpa)

People walk past a model of the G20 logo ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on September 5, 2023

G20 Summit to test India's increasing global clout

PoliticsSeptember 8, 2023
