Mali opposition rejects junta's post-coup charter

The coalition said the charter did not reflect the results of negotiations with the military, which seized power last month. The plan includes a civilian or military president for 18 months before elections are held.
Mali's popular opposition movement on Sunday said it had rejected a political charter for an 18-month transition government, backed by the ruling junta.
"M5-RFP distances itself from the resulting document which does not reflect the views and decisions of the Malian people," said the coalition in a statement.
More to follow...