 Mali opposition rejects junta′s post-coup charter

News

Mali opposition rejects junta's post-coup charter

The coalition said the charter did not reflect the results of negotiations with the military, which seized power last month. The plan includes a civilian or military president for 18 months before elections are held.

Colonel Malick Diaw one of Mali's junta leaders (Reuters/M. Kalapo)

Mali's popular opposition movement on Sunday said it had rejected a political charter for an 18-month transition government, backed by the ruling junta.

"M5-RFP distances itself from the resulting document which does not reflect the views and decisions of the Malian people," said the coalition in a statement.

More to follow...

