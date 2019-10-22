 Majority of US states back antitrust probe against Facebook | News | DW | 22.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Majority of US states back antitrust probe against Facebook

The US state of New York launched a probe to determine if Facebook's actions "stifled competition and put users at risk." Some 47 out of the 50 American states have joined against the tech giant.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks with an american flag in the background

Facebook now faces an antitrust investigation from nearly all US states, after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday the addition of 45 out of 50 states and the territory of Guam to its probe into the tech giant's business practices.

The investigation comes as Facebook faces two other antitrust probes from the federal government, one led by the Justice Department and the other by the Federal Trade Commission.

"Our investigation now has the support of 47 attorneys general from around the nation, who are all concerned that Facebook may have put consumer data at risk, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, and increased the price of advertising," James said in a release.

"We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions stifled competition and put users at risk," the statement added.

Facing scrutiny

Facebook has been under pressure from the US government and its regulatory organs over issues ranging from data privacy, fake news and advertising, to Facebook's plan to launch its Libra digital currency.

The inquiry against the tech giant began on September 6 and has garnered bipartisan support. Republican attorney general of Arizona Mark Brnovich said joining the Democratic state of New York meant states were "leading the way in ensuring digital platforms respect consumer privacy and do not engage in anticompetitive behavior."

"Even the biggest of the big tech companies should be held accountable, and that's what we're seeking to do with this investigation," Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said of the New York-led probe.

Facebook has vowed to "work constructively with state attorneys general," saying the company welcomed "a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate," Will Castleberry, the company's vice president of state and local policy said in a statement.

But its founder Mark Zuckerberg has also been vocal about fighting government attempts to break up his company, which he says will not address the criticisms Facebook faces.

Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify on Wednesday about its crypto currency Libra before the US House of Representatives.

jcg/se (AP, AFP)

  • Apps on a smartphone

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Free speech or illegal content?

    Whether hate speech, propaganda or activism, governments across the globe have upped efforts to curb content deemed illegal from circulating on social networks. From drawn-out court cases to blanket bans, DW examines how some countries try to stop the circulation of illicit content while others attempt to regulate social media.

  • Messages in a German Facebook account

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Social media law

    After a public debate in Germany, a new law on social media came into effect in October. The legislation imposes heavy fines on social media companies, such as Facebook, for failing to take down posts containing hate speech. Facebook and other social media companies have complained about the law, saying that harsh rules might lead to unnecessary censorship.

  • Sign of Google with silhouettes of people

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Right to be forgotten

    In 2014, the European Court of Justice ruled that European citizens had the right to request search engines, such as Google and Bing, remove "inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive" search results linked to their name. Although Google has complied with the ruling, it has done so reluctantly, warning that it could make the internet as "free as the world's least free place."

  • Young Ukrainians protesting a ban on Russian social media platforms and web services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Blanket ban

    In May 2017, Ukraine imposed sanctions on Russian social media platforms and web services. The blanket ban affected millions of Ukrainian citizens, many of whom were anxious about their data. The move prompted young Ukrainians to protest on the streets, calling for the government to reinstate access to platforms that included VKontakte (VK), Russia's largest social network.

  • Max Schrems waits for the verdict of the European Court of Justice

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Safe Harbor

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that Safe Harbor, a 15-year-old pact between the US and EU that allowed the transfer of personal data without prior approval, was effectively invalid. Austrian law student Max Schrems launched the legal proceedings against Facebook in response to revelations made by former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor, Edward Snowden.

  • Chinese social media services

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Regulation

    In China, the use of social media is highly regulated by the government. Beijing has effectively blocked access to thousands of websites and platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. Instead, China offers its citizens access to local social media platforms, such as Weibo and WeChat, which boast hundreds of millions of monthly users.

  • Twitter Logo displayed on a cellphone (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Rourke)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Twitter bans Russia-linked accounts

    Many politicians and media outlets blame Russia's influence for Donald Trump's election victory in 2016. Moscow reportedly used Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram to shape public opinion on key issues. In October 2017, Twitter suspended over 2,750 accounts due to alleged Russian propaganda. The platform also banned ads from RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Sputnik news agency.

  • Facebook app option on a phone screen (picture alliance/NurPhoto/J. Arriens)

    Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

    Facebook announces propaganda-linked tool

    With social media under pressure for allowing alleged Russian meddling, Facebook announced a new project to combat such efforts in November 2017. The upcoming page will give users a chance to check if they "liked" or followed an alleged propaganda account on Facebook or Instagram. Meanwhile, Facebook has come under fire for not protecting user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV (dj)


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Google, Facebook targeted by US antitrust authorities

US tech giants Google and Facebook face growing scrutiny as authorities question how users' data is leveraged to display ads. New probes will investigate if the tech companies' outsized market share stifles competition. (07.09.2019)  

Facebook bans fake Russian accounts targeting US voters

Facebook has banned dozens of accounts linked to a Russian agency that is accused of being behind a mass misinformation campaign. Many of the accounts claimed to be based in Florida and to represent activist groups. (22.10.2019)  

European leaders step in to block Facebook's digital currency

Facebook's Libra, billed as an alternative to traditional banking, has sparked concerns from central bankers and regulators around the world. The currency has been criticized as a threat to sovereignty and stability. (19.10.2019)  

Deadly Bangladesh riot over Facebook post about Islam

At least four people have been killed during clashes with police that broke out over a social media post. A derogatory remark about the Prophet Muhammad prompted scores of Muslims to take to the streets. (20.10.2019)  

Germany calls for Facebook to nix encryption plans

The Interior Ministry joined other allies in calling for dialogue and "back-door access" for law enforcement. Facebook has said that privacy concerns outweigh possible benefits for police. (12.10.2019)  

Facebook's Zuckerberg says he will 'go to the mat' to prevent breakup

Facebook's CEO has said that while fighting a government-led breakup of the social media giant would "suck," he expects to win any legal battle. US lawmakers have been calling for stricter oversight and accountability. (02.10.2019)  

Fighting for the internet: Social media, governments and tech companies

Germany has passed a new law on social media in 2017, despite complaints from social media companies worried about the impact on their business. But how far is too far? DW examines the trends. (29.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Trump Russia Probe Social Media

Facebook bans fake Russian accounts targeting US voters 22.10.2019

Facebook has banned dozens of accounts linked to a Russian agency that is accused of being behind a mass misinformation campaign. Many of the accounts claimed to be based in Florida and to represent activist groups.

Bangladesch | Menschen tragen einen verletzten nach Zusammenstößen zwischen Polizei und Demonstranten

Deadly Bangladesh riot over Facebook post about Islam 20.10.2019

At least four people have been killed during clashes with police that broke out over a social media post. A derogatory remark about the Prophet Muhammad prompted scores of Muslims to take to the streets.

Facebook - Kryptowährung - LIBRA

European leaders step in to block Facebook's digital currency 19.10.2019

Facebook's Libra, billed as an alternative to traditional banking, has sparked concerns from central bankers and regulators around the world. The currency has been criticized as a threat to sovereignty and stability.

Advertisement