  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
DW News "Breaking"
CatastropheOceania

Major earthquake hits far Pacific, triggers tsunami warning

2 hours ago

A 7.7 magnitude quake hit near the Loyalty Islands. Vanuatu is bracing for a tsunami, while smaller waves were possible for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RYfq

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Friday.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles).

An 8-centimeter tsunami was observed in New Caledonia, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Evacuation was ordered in New Caledonia's coastal areas, a government official said. At least one beach had been evacuated, according to an AFP journalist.

The earthquake hit southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) of the earthquake epicentre," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. 

A marine warning was issued for Australia's Lord Howe Island, BOM said.

A tsunami was forecast for Vanuatu, and smaller waves were forecast for Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

Following the earthquake, New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a warning for tsunami. 

"We expect New Zealand coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," the agency said.
 

More to follow on this developing story...

fb/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

G7 leaders bow their heads after laying wreaths during a visit the Peace Memorial Park

G7: US to unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts9 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

European schengen visa in passport

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Imran Khan fears rearrest

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Imran Khan fears rearrest

Law and Justice18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius shielding his eyes, looking into the distance

Boris Pistorius declares war on Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Boris Pistorius declares war on Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An aerial photo shows flooded houses in Cesena, Northern Italy on May 16, 2023.

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Nature and Environment12 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

ConflictsMay 18, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Catastrophe12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage