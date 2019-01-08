 Magnetic north pole is changing faster than forecast | News | DW | 11.01.2019

News

Magnetic north pole is changing faster than forecast

Scientists were set to release a new World Magnetic Model after accelerating changes in earth's magnetic field, but the US government shutdown stopped them from for now. Navigation as we know it could be in jeopardy.

Compass pointing to magnetic north

Scientists planned to roll out a new update of the World Magnetic Model (WMM) on January 15 due to increased fluctuations in earth's magnetic field.

Although the magnetic north pole — unlike the geographic North Pole — is constantly in motion, the magnetic field is changing faster than scientists had previously forecast, according to a report published by scientific journal Nature this week.

The World Magnetic Model is updated every five years to account for shifts to the field and the last one took place in 2015. However, in 2016, part of the magnetic field "temporarily accelerated deep under northern South America and the eastern Pacific Ocean," according to Nature.

By 2018, scientists at US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the British Geological Survey realized they needed to release an updated WMM because it had become "so inaccurate that it was about to exceed the acceptable limit for navigational errors."

Due to the US government shutdown, scientists have been unable to release the updated WMM. Instead, they have pushed back the date to January 30, hoping that the government will be running by then. But it's unclear if that will be the case.

Read more: Arctic's record warming propelling 'broad change' in climate: study

Infographic showing changes in magnetic north since 1900

'Your orientation'

While location can be tracked using GPS technology, WMM provides orientation for aircraft, naval vessels and even smartphones. "Your orientation, the direction you are facing, comes from the magnetic field," said James Friederich, a scientist at the US National Geo-Spatial Intelligence Agency, in 2014 ahead of the last WMM update.

"Our war fighters use magnetics to orient their maps. Your smartphone camera and various apps can use the magnetic field to help determine the direction you are facing. All of these examples need the WMM to provide your proper orientation."

But scientists are still in the dark concerning the acceleration of changes in the magnetic field. The shifts are fueled by changes in currents — like those of the ocean — of molten iron in the earth's core. But why they're accelerating now remains a mystery.

Read more: Greenland ice sheet melting at 'exceptional' rate

  • A section of a glacier in Greenland is seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft along the Upper Baffin Bay coast on March 27, 2017.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Mapping the ice

    Operation IceBridge studies the processes that link the polar regions with the Earth's climate system. Rapidly changing polar ice means researchers need to use highly sophisticated airborne technology to measure annual changes in thickness and movement - onboard a retrofitted 1966 Lockheed P-3 aircraft.

  • Crew members prepare the retrofitted 1966 Lockheed P-3 aircraft for takeoff from Thule Air Base on March 27, 2017 in Pituffik, Greenland.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Ready for takeoff

    It's all part of a six-year project under NASA's Cryosphere Program, in which researchers are carrying out a series of eight-hour flights over Greenland (from March to May) and Antarctica (October to November) in order to accurately model a three-dimensional view of ice sheets, ice shelves and sea ice.

  • Broken sea ice can be seen through light cloud cover mid-flight during last season's Operation IceBridge near the cost of West Antarctica on October 28, 2016.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Ice meets cloud

    In 2003, NASA launched a satellite called ICESat (Ice, Cloud, and Land Elevation Satellite) for the purpose of monitoring changes in polar ice. However, it suddenly stopped collecting data in 2009. With ICESat-II not expected to be ready for launch until 2018, researchers needed to somehow bridge the nine-year data gap between the two satellites.

  • A snowshoe hare stands near Thule Air Base on March 25, 2017 in Pituffik, Greenland. Thule Air Base is the U.S. military's northernmost base located some 750 miles above the Arctic Circle.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Keeping an eye on things

    Enter operation IceBridge, which has been keeping a close eye on the polar ice - as well as its cute inhabitants - while ICESat-II is prepped for launch next year. Or is the hare rather watching over these strange bipeds?

  • The tail of a mostly-melted ice sheet is seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft along the Upper Baffin Bay coast on March 27, 2017 above Greenland.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Climate change in action

    The data collected during these missions is critical for researchers in predicting the effects climate change is already having on the polar ice, including a rise in sea levels. According to NASA scientists, on March 7, 2017, sea ice in the Arctic reached the lowest maximum wintertime extent ever recorded.

  • NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft on March 29, 2017 above Ellesmere Island, Canada.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Seeing past the surface

    A glacier is visible through mist above Ellesmere Island. Operation IceBridge allows scientists gather valuable data by using special ice-penetrating radar, which only functions properly when used in lower altitudes.

  • Ice is beginning to melt on a glacier along the Upper Baffin Bay coast above Greenland.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Melting landscape

    Scientists have long warned that the Arctic Circle will be one of the regions hit hardest by climate change - and effects are already becoming evident. The darker the color, the thinner the ice.

  • A glacier is seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft along the Upper Baffin Bay coast above Greenland.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Rugged terrain

    Once ICESat-II is up and running, it will have the ability to take continuous measurements over a much wider area - unlike the current aircraft-based method, which is limited only to annual surveys.

  • NASA Operation IceBridge (Getty Images/M.Tama)

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Trapped icebergs

    Icebergs are locked in sea ice, as seen from the research aircraft along the Upper Baffin Bay coast above Greenland. Aircraft-based research allows its human pilots to focus on specific areas of scientific interest, rather than simply conducting a flyover on a fixed path.

  • Sea ice (R) is seen from NASA's Operation IceBridge research aircraft on March 29, 2017 above Ellesmere Island, Canada.

    NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

    Ice on the retreat

    As in Greenland, the ice fields of Ellesmere Island in Canada are also gradually retreating due to warming temperatures. The future of ICESat-II is now in question, as US President Donald Trump has pledged to strip funding for NASA's entire earth science program.

    Author: Ineke Mules, Stumai George


Greenland ice sheet melting at 'exceptional' rate

The disintegrating Greenland ice sheet is the leading cause of global sea level rise. And, according to a new study, it's melting faster than it ever has in recorded history. (05.12.2018)  

How a warmer Arctic could lead to more extreme weather

Climate experts are concerned we may soon start to see more extreme weather events in the Northern Hemisphere. The culprit? A warmer Arctic, which could potentially disrupt the polar jet stream. (31.10.2018)  

Arctic's record warming propelling 'broad change' in climate: study

US scientists have warned that higher temperatures in the Arctic could be fueling extreme weather in the US and Europe. The NOAA report said 2018 was the second-warmest year on record in the Arctic since 1900. (12.12.2018)  

Trump walks out on shutdown meeting with Democrats, says 'bye-bye'

Donald Trump held a brief meeting with Democrats at the White House but walked out when he was denied funds to build a border wall. Democrats have undertaken a renewed attempt to reopen some parts of the government. (10.01.2019)  

US government shutdown to extend to 2019

Donald Trump said he was 'waiting for Democrats' to come to the White House to reach a deal over his proposed border wall. Trump blamed the deaths of two migrant children at the border on Democrats' immigration policy. (30.12.2018)  

NASA's IceBridge in the Arctic Circle

IceBridge is part of NASA's Cryosphere Program, which uses remote sensing to monitor Earth's major ice sheets - including the extent to which they are changing. (07.04.2017)  

Related content

Spitzbergen Gletscher Negribreen

Arctic's record warming propelling 'broad change' in climate: study 12.12.2018

US scientists have warned that higher temperatures in the Arctic could be fueling extreme weather in the US and Europe. The NOAA report said 2018 was the second-warmest year on record in the Arctic since 1900.

Mann vor Globus Ballon Symbolbild Klimawandel

US climate report confirms: 2017 among hottest years ever 02.08.2018

Our planet has failed its annual physical — global warming is melting the poles, heating up oceans, making sea levels rise and contributing to extreme weather, an NOAA report has confirmed.

Weltall Neue Bilder vom Mars zeigen eisige Spirale

New images show swirling spirals on Mars' north pole 03.02.2017

Thirty-two shots collecting images over six years from the European Space Agency offer a new look at the the red planet's white, frozen north pole.

