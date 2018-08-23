 Madrid approves measure to exhume Francisco Franco′s remains | News | DW | 24.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Madrid approves measure to exhume Francisco Franco's remains

Spain's government has called for Francisco Franco's body to be removed from a mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen. Franco's family and far-right supports oppose the move and have rushed to visit the dictator's tomb.

Tourists walk outside the Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist government has called for the exhumation of Francisco Franco's remains, despite conservative complaints that decree-law should only be used for national emergencies.

Sanchez ousted conservative Mariano Rajoy in a June no-confidence vote, and has made his vow to remove Franco's  remains  one of his government's headline policies. "Spain can't allow symbols that divide Spaniards," he said.

Read more: Spain to outlaw groups idolizing Franco

Friday's decision is likely to draw legal challenges from Franco's descendants, but Culture Minister Jose Guiroa said Tuesday that the government believes it has enough cross-party support to get the decree through parliament.

The remains of the dictator, who rose to power in 1936, have lain in a basilica 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of Madrid since his death in 1975. The monument is in what is known as the Valley of the Fallen.

The site, built in part by political prisoners, also holds the mostly anonymous remains of 30,000 dead from Spain's 1936-1939 civil war, along with Franco ally Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of the fascist Spanish Falange party.

In June, Socialist Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said the mausoleum should be turned into a place of "reconciliation" for Spaniards still coming to terms with the dictator's brutal legacy.

A draft law tabled in December by the-then opposition Socialists also called for the creation of a truth commission.

Franco's mausoleum is seen on Spain's left as a repulsive symbol. But officials in the Popular Party, now led by Pablo Casado, have accused the Socialists of unnecessarily dwelling on the past.

Watch video 04:58
Now live
04:58 mins.

Spain: Row over Franco's remains

Initiative welcomed

In June, the centrist party Ciudadanos said it was open to removing Franco's remains. The anti-establishment party Podemos has also welcomed the initiative.

Podemos official Pablo Echenique said it was wrong for the remains of a "genocidal dictator" to remain "in a giant mausoleum while there are tens of thousands of dead in mass graves." He was referring to the some 114,000 bodies of the victims of the civil war and of Franco's first years of rule that are still in unmarked graves across the country.

Spain's national heritage agency, which runs the mausoleum, said recently the site was visited in July by some 38,000 people, compared to 23,000 in July last year.

ipj/sms (AFP, AP, KNA, dpa)

DW recommends

Spain hears first-ever court testimony of Franco-era crimes

The monumental trial of Spanish judge Baltasar Garzon for abuse of power has created yet another milestone in Spain: the first testimony in a court of law of war crimes committed under former dictator Francisco Franco. (01.02.2012)  

Spain: Pedro Sanchez promises to remove Franco's remains from Valley of the Fallen mausoleum

Francisco Franco is buried at the Valley of the Fallen along with more than 30,000 other Spaniards who fought in the 1936-39 civil war. Spain's newly installed prime minister wants to change that. (19.06.2018)  

Spain to outlaw groups honoring dictator Francisco Franco

Groups idolizing Spanish dictator Franco will become illegal under plans presented by the new socialist government of Pedro Sanchez. Madrid also plans to fund the exhumation of mass graves from the Spanish Civil War. (12.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spain: Row over Franco's remains  

Related content

Spanien | Valle de los Caidos - Tal der Gefallenen

Spain to outlaw groups honoring dictator Francisco Franco 12.07.2018

Groups idolizing Spanish dictator Franco will become illegal under plans presented by the new socialist government of Pedro Sanchez. Madrid also plans to fund the exhumation of mass graves from the Spanish Civil War.

Spanien Valle de los Caídos in Madrid

Spain: Pedro Sanchez promises to remove Franco's remains from Valley of the Fallen mausoleum 18.06.2018

Francisco Franco is buried at the Valley of the Fallen along with more than 30,000 other Spaniards who fought in the 1936-39 civil war. Spain's newly installed prime minister wants to change that.

Pedro Sanchez Vereidigung

Pedro Sanchez sworn in as new Spanish prime minister 02.06.2018

Socialist Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spanish premier after his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, lost a no-confidence vote. This comes as the unruly region of Catalonia gets a new government under a separatist leader.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 