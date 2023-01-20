  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops before a speech at the Mont-de-Marsan air base, France on January 20, 2023
President Emmanuel Macron gave a New Year address to the French army at the Mont-de-Marsan air baseImage: Bob Edme/REUTERS
ConflictsFrance

Macron: France to hike military spending by a third

27 minutes ago

In a speech to soldiers in southwestern France, the president said he wanted the military to be ready for "high intensity" conflicts of the future. Paris now plans to spend an extra €118 billion before 2030.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MUP4

French President Emmanuel Macron announced a major hike to military spending Friday to face evolving threats including Russia and China.

Macron said France would earmark €413 billion ($448 billion) on defense for the 2024-2030 period. That would mark a €118 billion increase from the 2019-2025 period, where Paris has pledged to spend some €295 billion. 

He made the commitment during a speech to military personnel in the southwest of the country addressing the country's new defense strategy in the wake of the Ukraine war.

'Freedom, security, prosperity' at stake

Macron said the new funds help ensure "our freedom, our security, our prosperity, our place in the world."

The proposed defense bill would start building capacities back up after chronic underinvestment in the previous decades, the French leader told soldiers at the Mont-de-Marsan air base.

He branded the new 2024-2030 budget a "transformation" program to adapt the military to the possibility of high-intensity conflicts, made all the more urgent since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"France has and will have armies ready for the challenges of the century," he said, adding that there was an accumulation of threats. 

Major budget hike for military intelligence

Under the plans, the military intelligence budget will increase by nearly 60% while the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DRM) and the Directorate of Intelligence and Security of Defense (DRSD) will see their funding double, Macron said, with the aim of being "one war ahead."

Macron also called for modernizing France's nuclear arsenal. He wants France's military strategy to strengthen the country's role as an independent global power.

Friday's speech comes as defense officials from the US and allies are meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to discuss further help for Ukraine.

German and US defense chiefs meet in Berlin

France joins Germany in defense boost

France's military capacities have come under scrutiny since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

Paris has since delivered weapons to Kyiv, and has pledged highly-mobile AMX-10 RC light tanks.

The war has pushed several other European states to hike defense spending.

Last year, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an extra €100 billion for the country's armed forces, the Bundeswehr.

Even before the Ukraine conflict, annual military spending by EU countries reached €200 billion in 2021, the European Defense Agency said last month.

As well as Russia, European leaders are concerned by China's threats to take Taiwan by force, if it moves further towards independence. Beijing considers the island its territory.

mm/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov

Ukraine updates: Defense ministers discuss tanks at Ramstein

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Political activist Chukwumalobi Uche speaks into a microphone at the crack of dawn.

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Nigeria's youth eager to cast their ballot

Politics6 hours ago01:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

a bird of prey lies on a counter to be inspected

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Rescuing New Delhi's birds of prey from kite flying

Nature and Environment5 hours ago02:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Edin Terzic stands holding his fist in the air in front of Dortmund's bench

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Bundesliga: 5 questions ahead of the restart

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A woman stands on a dark street as cars approach

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Moldova: Driven to sex work by desperation and poverty

Society9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

Culture23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A building burns in downtown Lima, Peru, as anti-government protests extend into the night.

Protesters march on Lima as Peru political crisis deepens

Protesters march on Lima as Peru political crisis deepens

Politics7 hours ago02:42 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage