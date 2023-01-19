  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Leopard 2 battle tank
Is Germany set to agree to deliveries of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine?Image: Peter Steffen/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Western leaders set to upgrade military aid for Ukraine

Frank Hofmann
4 minutes ago

The Ukraine Contact Group prepares to meet at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany. NATO and its allies seem set to upgrade arms deliveries to Ukraine. This may include the German Leopard 2 battle tank.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MRp3

At their meeting on Thursday, the German and US defense secretaries, Boris Pistorius and Lloyd Austin, discussed continued military aid to Ukraine shortly before the Contact Group meeting, which will bring together some 50 states supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

Friday's meeting, at the US military base in Ramstein, Germany, is expected to finalize a substantial military aid package for the country.

Poland and Finland had each agreed the previous week to give Ukraine about a dozen of their German-made Leopard 2s. As is usually the case in the international arms trade, Germany reserves the right of approval if a recipient country wishes to pass German-made weapons on elsewhere.

For the war to end, Russia's aggression must fail: German Chancellor Scholz

German reservations

According to US circles at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is willing to provide Leopard 2 only if the US gives Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine.

In response to those rumors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared via videolink from Kyiv: "There are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare". "When someone says 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks'.... I don't think this is the right strategy to go with."

The US has Abrams tanks stationed in Europe. However, they are considered very demanding to operate, and while European-made tanks usually run on diesel fuel, the Abrams requires gasoline — which would be logistically difficult for Ukraine to manage, some experts believe.

The Ukrainian army is already accomplishing a logistical feat by reconciling the many completely different military assets of the supporting nations on the front lines in transportation, fuel supply, and repairs.

The German government is under pressure while behind the scenes the diplomatic machine is in high gear.

In Germany, the tug-of-war over the Leopard 2 has been dominating the debate on arms deliveries to Ukraine. The left wing of Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) has opposed the delivery of battle tanks for months, while the coalition parties, the Green Party and the neoliberal Free Democrats, are calling for them.

Davos: Impassioned plea by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

A modern missile from Sweden

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think tank has been expecting to see Leopard 2 deliveriesto Ukraine for some time. "There is growing likelihood the Leopard 2 will appear in the Ukrainian inventory, but any impact on the battlefield will depend on the number supplied," the IISS wrote in mid-January. According to the report, a total of 100 Leopard 2s would be needed to give Ukraine a decisive advantage. "While politically notable, the provision of a small number would in effect only be a token gesture."

The new aid package for Ukraine contains other, possibly no less crucial weapons. Among them is a missile that only came onto the arms market last fall. Together with the US company Boeing, the Swedish arms manufacturer Saab has developed an artillery missile that is said to cost only a fraction of similar US surface-to-air bombs.

The Ramstein meeting is also meant to decide whether Ukraine will receive that weapons system, which the Former Commanding General of the USArmyin Europe, Ben Hodges, believes will make life very uncomfortable for the Russian troops in Crimea.

Saab says that its missile, "has a range of 150 km (93 miles), can attack both stationary and moving targets," and can be "ground-launched from a wide variety of launchers and configurations." That apparently means it could be used with the artillery systems the West has given Ukraine already.

Crimea within reach

A range of 150 kilometers means the Ukrainian army could potentially reach targets as far as the center of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. Russian forces have been bombarding Ukraine's civilian infrastructure from their bases in Crimea.

According to a report in the New York Times, US President Joe Biden is said to have abandoned his reluctance to equip Ukraine with penetrating weapons capable of launching a sustained attack on the Crimean peninsula.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman reacted to this report, warning "this would mean raising the conflict to a new level, which will not be good for European security," according to a Reuters news agency interview with Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. These missiles could also be used by the Ukrainian army to prepare its own offensive into the area south of the major city of Zaporizhzhya and the land bridge to Crimea via the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, which Putin captured in the spring of 2022.

With the arms deliveries from the possible Ramstein package already made public in early January, it is clear that the Ukraine Contact Group has decided to also supply Ukraine with the most modern and possibly decisive Western weapons. This would potentially help Ukraine resist a new attack by Russia and liberate further parts of the country.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

German soldiers stand in front of a German Army Leopard 2 tank from NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group

Ukraine says German battle tanks 'essential for survival'

Ukraine says German battle tanks 'essential for survival'

Kyiv's top diplomatic envoy in Berlin says his country needs German-made Leopard 2 tanks to fight Russia as soon as possible. But an arms maker said it could take until 2024 for its tanks are ready for export.
ConflictsJanuary 15, 2023
A row of tanks with soldiers in a sandy open landscape

Opinion: New defense minister has chance to set Germany's record straight

Opinion: New defense minister has chance to set Germany's record straight

Germany has been struggling with the issue of arms shipments to Ukraine. In some cases, allies even doubted Berlin's support. Saying "yes" to Leopard 2 tank shipments could dispel doubt, says DW's Roman Goncharenko.
Roman Goncharenko
Commentary
PoliticsJanuary 17, 2023

IISS on the German Leopard 2

www.iiss.org
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A mass funeral for Yazidi victims of the Islamic State group in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district

German parliament recognizes Yazidi 'genocide' in Iraq

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vivian Konadu

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Soccer7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Primary students receive a cup of fresh milk at a Primary School in Dimbulagala, about 200 kilometres north east of Colombo, Sri Lanka

How hunger is keeping Sri Lankan children away from school

How hunger is keeping Sri Lankan children away from school

Human Rights1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

A Leopard 2 tank

A look at the German-made Leopard 2 tank

A look at the German-made Leopard 2 tank

Conflicts3 hours ago01:11 min
More from Germany

Europe

Myanmar Naypyitaw parade

Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?

Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Politics1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

Janis Joplin poses with her head in her hand while wearing a shaggy coat hood over her head

The queen of rock 'n' roll: Remembering Janis Joplin

The queen of rock 'n' roll: Remembering Janis Joplin

Music9 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

PoliticsJanuary 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage