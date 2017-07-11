 Lyra McKee: Police arrest 4 over killing of journalist in Northern Ireland | News | DW | 15.09.2021

News

Lyra McKee: Police arrest 4 over killing of journalist in Northern Ireland

Police have made four new arrests over the killing of Lyra McKee, the reporter and LGBTQ advocate who was shot as pro-Ireland republicans clashed with police in 2019.

Journalist Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee died at 29

Police in Northern Ireland said on Wednesday that they arrested four men in connection with the 2019 killing of journalist Lyra McKee.

The investigative journalist was shot dead by the dissident republican group New IRA during riots in the northwestern Londonderry city. 

What do we know about the suspects?

Police said they arrested four men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, in Londonderry early on Wednesday.

They were being questioned at a police station in Belfast, authorities said.

"These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it," said Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy.

  • Derry, Londonderry: 02.08.2019+++An imitation road sign, erected near the site of investigative journalist Lyra McKee's murder on Creggan Estate in Derry, Londonderry. It reads: Informers will be shot, IRA. Above the lettering is a picture of a rat with a gun's crosshairs superimposed on top. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Threats in broad daylight

    Imitation road signs on the Creggan Estate in Derry, Londonderry tell locals in no uncertain terms that they should not cooperate with police in the aftermath of Lyra McKee's murder. This image of a rat with a gun's crosshairs trained on it is captioned "Informers will be shot," and signed "IRA," in reference to the Irish Republican Army terror group.

  • UK Nordirland | Derry - Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++An imitation road sign, erected near the site of investigative journalist Lyra McKee's murder on Creggan Estate in Derry, Londonderry. It reads: RUC [Royal Ulster Constabulary, Northern Ireland's police force] informers; They will forget about you, We won't, IRA [Irish Republican Army]. In the background, on a white wall, the remnants over pro-IRA graffiti — recently painted over by the authorities — is still visible.

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Some cleanup efforts, but messages keep coming

    Cleanup efforts have already taken place in the area: The white walls of the building opposite have a fresh coat of paint to cover extreme nationalist graffiti. But as quickly as the threats are cleared, new ones appear. Local police have said that it's not their responsibility to clear away such material, possibly suspecting that their presence for this task could do more harm than good.

  • Derry, Londonderry, 02.08.2019: An imitation road sign, erected near the site of investigative journalist Lyra McKee's murder on Creggan Estate in Derry, Londonderry. It reads: RUC [Royal Ulster Constabulary, Northern Ireland's police force] informers; They will forget about you, We won't, IRA [Irish Republican Army].

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Locals leave it alone

    In the immediate aftermath of the April riots on Creggan Estate, when Lyra McKee was shot while observing the unrest near a police 4x4 vehicle, messages of solidarity were posted and pro-IRA graffiti was altered to send messages of peace instead. But eventually, ordinary people's defiance wanes. This sign warns against talking to the RUC (Royal Ulster Constabulary, Northern Ireland's police).

  • Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++A large poster calling for the release of Irish republican prisoners, with IRA in gold lettering on either side of it on the wall of a car wash on Creggan Estate, Derry, Londonderry. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    More permanent signs of strife

    On the same street, just across the road from the mock road signs, the local car wash carries a large poster calling for the release of nationalist or republican prisoners arrested by Northern Irish authorities. Many houses are decorated in similar ways in the area. Irish flags are another common sight.

  • Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++A memorial at Creggan Parish Church graveyard to members of the Irish Republican Socialist Party and the Irish National Liberation army killed during fighting. A statue of a man in a balaclava, with a rifle at his side, stands below the flag of the Republic of Ireland. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Cemetery sentry

    A short walk away, the picturesque Creggan Parish Church graveyard peers down on the estuary and the city below. Most of the graves belong to ordinary people, but paramilitary monuments to former members of the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) — an Irish republican paramilitary group formed during Ireland's "Troubles" — also take pride of place at the burial site.

  • Derry, Londonderry, 02.08.2019: A memorial to the victims of the Bloody Sunday or the Bogside Massacre in 1972. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    'Sunday, Bloody Sunday'

    Creggan Estate is just up the hill from the 1972 "Bloody Sunday" (or "Bogside Massacre") memorial, near Derry's "Peace Wall" separating the nationalist, largely Catholic population from the loyalist, majority Protestant part of the city. British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians at what began as a protest. Thirteen died outright, another later of his wounds. Seven were 21 or younger.

  • ondonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++A memorial to the victims of the Bloody Sunday or the Bogside Massacre in 1972. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    'The trench is dug within our hearts'

    The memorial is regularly tended to and visited. Catholic crucifixes are a common sight, with the Irish nationalist cause intertwined with Catholicism.

  • A map of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland showing Londonderry, Belfast, Dublin and the Irish border. (DW)

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Walled border city on NI's northwestern tip

    Derry's name was officially given the prefix "London" in 1613. Its city council failed in a 2007 court bid to rename it Derry on the maps. Now with a majority republican, Catholic population, Northern Ireland's second-largest city has immense historical significance to both sides. The Battle of Bogside, a 1969 communal riot, is broadly seen as the start of the "Troubles" of the late 20th century.

  • Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++A white wall with block black lettering: YOU ARE NOW ENTERING FREE DERRY. A mural to the right shows a young man in a gas mask, wearing a button with a map of Ireland, and holding a Molotov cocktail. The flag of the Republic of Ireland flies next to it. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Derry, Londonderry — a flashpoint for centuries

    Free Derry Corner marks the entry to the nationalist, predominantly Catholic part of the city, including Creggan. The entire area is awash with murals, memorials and sometimes less tasteful messages. Derry, Londonderry is now majority nationalist and Catholic. But the 1689 Siege of Derry was also a key event in the revolution that overthrew the last Catholic king of England, James II.

  • Nordirland, Londonderry: Mord an Journalistin Lyra McKee (picture-alliance/J. Boland)

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    'Not In Our Name'

    In the immediate aftermath of McKee's murder, the entry was repainted in her honor. It has since been restored to usual.

  • A young cyclist rides past graffiti amened to read IRA are done. Defeated Army instead of IRA undefeated Army. (Getty Images/AFP/P. Faith)

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Other public resistance

    Another photo taken in April, soon after McKee's death, when locals were unwilling to let terrorist messages stand. A local primary school is nearby.

  • Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++Graffiti on a derelict building near the entry to the nationalist Free Derry segment of the city reads: Bogside Bonfire 2019, with a Molotov cocktail separating 20 and 19. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Authorities working overtime

    This vacant building on Bogside near the Peace Wall was the proposed site of an unsanctioned protest. Local kids had piled tires high at this site, planning what they were calling the 2019 Bogside Bonfire. After public pressure, and failed attempts by the nationalist Sinn Fein political party to dissuade the children, authorities cleared out the inflammable material on August 1.

  • Spikes outside house in Derry, Londonderry (DW/M. Hallam)

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Home security

    Barbed wire and sharp anti-climbing spikes on gates are not unusual forms of home security in parts of the city. Businesses tend to be especially well-fortified.

  • Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++Visitors look at memorials in Free Derry. In front of them is a large mural of a soldier with a sledgehammer breaking down a door. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Tourist attraction

    Visitors can tour the Free Derry area of the city. Local guides take people on foot, while taxi drivers also offer personal tours. There's also a Museum of Free Derry. Many of the walls are adorned with murals, such as this one picturing a home raid by the military.

  • Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++A placard on the roadside near the entry to the nationalist Free Derry segment of the city, showing a map of Ireland without a border, reads: Hard Border, Soft Border, No Border, #IrishUnityNow. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Brexit a la Bogside

    One new placard near Free Derry Corner has a distinct Brexit flavor. "Hard Border, Soft Border, No Border, #IrishUnityNow," it reads. In the background, on the back of a road sign, you can also make out the graffiti "RIRA," short for "Real Irish Republican Army," one of the splinter groups (also known as the New IRA) that rejected the IRA's cease-fire in 1997 ahead of the Good Friday Agreement.

  • A poster near the central train station in Derry, Londonderry carries a quote from murdered investigative journalist Lyra McKee, killed in the city on April 18, 2019. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    McKee's love letter to the city

    On the other side of town, near the train station, a bright blue poster carries a quote from Lyra McKee. McKee's book, Angels with Blue Faces, was published posthumously this past week. It's the upshot of a five-year investigation by McKee into the IRA's 1981 murders of Ulster Unionist (or British loyalist) MP Robert Bradford and another man, Kenneth Campbell.

  • The Peace Bridge connecting the two sides of Derry, Londonderry (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Building bridges

    Despite the continued troubles in places like Creggan, or the permanent red-white-and-blue (UK flag colors) bunting on show in loyalist parts of town like Bonds Street, much of Derry, Londonderry has been transformed in recent years. One unmissable feature of this, straddling the estuary on which the city was built, is the Peace Bridge. The plaque also notes that it was funded by the EU.

  • Londonderry - Derry, 02.08.2019+++The Peace Flame monument near the waterfront in the center of the city. In the background, the pedestrian Peace Bridge is also visible. (DW/M. Hallam )

    Northern Ireland: New scars in Derry, Londonderry after journalist's murder

    Peace Flame

    Derry's Peace Flame, near the waterfront and the Peace Bridge, was lit by children from both communities in 2013, ahead of a speech by Martin Luther King Jr. Like much of the city center, it symbolizes the progress made — even in Derry, Londonderry — over the past two decades in Northern Ireland. That said, vandals did target it 2016, while in 2017, a technical fault put out the fire.

Police have made several previous arrests in the case.

In February 2020, investigators charged a man, 52, with murdering McKee. Police also confirmed a gun they recovered during searches in Londonderry had been used to kill her.

Authorities have said more than one person was involved in the crime, and the suspect who had fired the shot that killed her remained at large.

The New IRA took responsibility for the killing and offered its "full and sincere apologies" to her loved ones, claiming that they had not intended to shoot her.

The group said McKee was "tragically killed while standing beside enemy forces," a reference to McKee standing close to a police riot vehicle at the time. 

Who is Lyra McKee?

The celebrated journalist was an advocate for LGBTQ rights and had been featured on Forbes Magazine's "30 under 30 in media" list in 2016.

McKee, 29, wrote about growing up gay in Northern Ireland and the experiences of the "cease-fire babies," the generation raised after the 1998 peace deal — which the New IRA opposes.

"She was a smart, strong-minded woman who believed passionately in inclusivity, justice and truth," her family said in a statement at the time.

Robyn Peoples and Sharni Edwards, the first couple to have a same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland, kiss in front of a Lyra McKee mural in Belfast

McKee was a passionate campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights in Northern Ireland

