 Lyon bomb suspect ′pledged allegiance to IS′ | News | DW | 31.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Lyon bomb suspect 'pledged allegiance to IS'

The 24-year-old could be charged with attempted murder over the 14 people injured in the attack. He reportedly overstayed a tourist visa in 2017 and does not have a French criminal record.

Lyon crime scene

France's counter-terrorism prosecutor Remy Heitz said on Friday that the main suspect in last week's bombing in Lyon had pledged loyalty to "Islamic State" (IS) extremists. French media has since reported that the suspect, identified only as Mohamed Hichem M., was an Algerian who had overstayed a tourist visa in 2017 and was unknown to police before this incident.

Heitz said that the man had admitted to "pledging allegiance to the IS deep down inside and dropping off the explosive device he had prepared beforehand."

Investigators have said that they proof the suspect ordered a pack of 20 batteries corresponding to the remote used to trigger the device.

Fourteen people were injured in the explosion outside a bakery in the central French city.

Mohamed Hichem M. was arrested on Monday. Heitz has said there is surveillance footage that shows the suspect heading toward the center of Lyon on a bicycle, then leaving a paper bag in the middle of the pedestrian-only street. He then returned to his bike and sped away, with the explosion occurring about one minute later.

The suspect's parents and brother were also detained for questioning but later released after police determined there was no evidence they were involved in the crime.

The 24-year-old could be charged with attempted murder, criminal terrorist conspiracy, and manufacturing an explosive device with terrorist intent.

es/msh (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

France: Package bomb explodes in Lyon 'attack'

At least 13 people were injured when an explosive device went off at a bakery in central Lyon, France's third biggest city. President Emmanuel Macron described it as an "attack." (24.05.2019)  

Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, dozens dead

Three prison guards and 29 inmates have been killed after a riot broke out at a high-security prison in Tajikistan. It is the second deadly prison disturbance in the country in the space of six months. (20.05.2019)  

Terror probe launched after French prisoner stabs guards

The French justice minister has alleged the female partner of an Islamist prisoner smuggled in a ceramic knife for a terror attack. Two guards were stabbed. The prisoner's partner was reportedly shot and later died. (06.03.2019)  

Terror suspects arrested over Lyon 'suitcase explosion'

French police have arrested four people after an IED exploded outside a bakery in Lyon, France's third most populous city. Several people were wounded and hospitalized after the attack. (27.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Frankreich Lyon Polizist bei Spurensicherung nach Bombenanschlag

Terror suspects arrested over Lyon 'suitcase explosion' 27.05.2019

French police have arrested four people after an IED exploded outside a bakery in Lyon, France's third most populous city. Several people were wounded and hospitalized after the attack.

Frankreich Anschlag in Lyon

France: Package bomb explodes in Lyon 'attack' 24.05.2019

At least 13 people were injured when an explosive device went off at a bakery in central Lyon, France's third biggest city. President Emmanuel Macron described it as an "attack."

Tadschikistan Duschanbe City

Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, dozens dead 20.05.2019

Three prison guards and 29 inmates have been killed after a riot broke out at a high-security prison in Tajikistan. It is the second deadly prison disturbance in the country in the space of six months.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  