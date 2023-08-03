  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Business

Lufthansa profits surge on more demand, higher ticket prices

1 hour ago

German carrier Lufthansa expects 2023 to be one of its best years. The airline said second-quarter profits more than tripled.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uie1
A Lufthansa Airbus A319-100 on approach to land.
Lufthansa's results were driven by a rising demand for flights as well as a surge in ticket prices. Image: Jochen Eckel/picture alliance

Lufthansa on Thursday posted a record result in the second quarter, putting the German airline on track for one of the three most lucrative years in its history.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) should reach at least €2.6 billion ($2.8 billion) in 2023, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Lufthansa recorded a net profit of €881 million from April to June, a rise from €259 million in the same quarter of 2022.

The group's revenues spiked 17% to €9.38 billion.

The results were driven by rising demand for flights as well as a surge in ticket prices.

Lufthansa's stock price slid 5.8% in early trading as analysts had expected higher adjusted free cash flow.

In 2022, Lufthansa earned around €1.5 billion in its day-to-day business.

In 2017, its best year to date, the airline achieved an adjusted operating profit of just under €3 billion.

Flying, lying and eco-friendly roofs

dvv/sms (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An Ukrainian soldier keeps position sitting on an anti-aircraft gun at a frontline northeast of Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia seeking 'catastrophe' — Zelenskyy

Politics52 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man opens a chest freezer in a store lit by a bright bulb

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Business20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi arrive to the parliament in 2018

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sign reading "The price for the future. In order that the environment also has a future" is pictured next to vegan schnitzels

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

Nature and Environment15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A head-and-shoulders picture of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in front of two microphones.

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

In red cloaks and white caps, protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

PoliticsAugust 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Politics24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

Soccer19 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage