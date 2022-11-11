  1. Skip to content
55 minutes ago

Love Matters is here to help you navigate the ups and downs of love — with the help of celebrities and influencers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JMyc

What's it like being in a polyamorous relationship? How can you make your international love story last? What are some dating red flags to look out for? Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma is here to help you navigate the twists and turns of love — with the help of celebrities, experts, influencers and friends.

Bollywood actress, entrepreneur, and new mother Evelyn Sharma talks matters of the heart with fabulous guests, who open up about their relationship experiences and share their insights with listeners.

Every second week, Evelyn Sharma creates a safe space to speak about topics that aren't always easy to discuss openly and are sometimes taboo. The podcast delves into the issues that move, divide and unite young Indians. Tune in!

Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma

Have a love matter you'd like to have answered?

DW's English-language podcast is here to help. Connect on matters of the heart important to you – click here and write us at lovematters@dw.com!

The "Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma" podcast is a collaboration between DW, Germany's international broadcaster, and The Indian Express.

You can listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, just search for: "Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma."

Check "Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma" out on your favorite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

The Indian Express

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Spreaker

Leave us a rating or review! You'll help others find "Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma."

Actor Evelyn Sharma

Love Matters: New DW podcast hosted by actor Evelyn Sharma

Love Matters: New DW podcast hosted by actor Evelyn Sharma

Plagued by problems in love, sex and relationships in general? Listen to DW’s new podcast, "Love Matters," with Evelyn Sharma for some advice and inspiration.
CultureSeptember 29, 2021
Podcast Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma

Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma

Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma

Providing a space for critical conversations on love and relationships that matter to Indians — every week.
SocietySeptember 30, 2021
Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma | Content Player

DW and The Indian Express launch co-produced podcast 'Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma'

DW and The Indian Express launch co-produced podcast 'Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma'

Starting September 30, the new podcast Love Matters, hosted by the German-Indian presenter Evelyn Sharma is opening up a space for vulnerable, intimate and critical conversations on love and relationships in India.
MediaOctober 1, 2021
