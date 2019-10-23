 Louvre Leonardo da Vinci show beset by disputes — and mysteries | Arts | DW | 24.10.2019

Arts

Louvre Leonardo da Vinci show beset by disputes — and mysteries

Marking the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master, the Louvre's blockbuster Leonardo exhibition is bound to draw masses of visitors. But organizers faced various problems bringing the works together.

BdTD Paris Mona Lisa nach Renovierung wieder ausgestellt (AFP/E. Feferberg)

Instead of joining the temporary exhibition, the 'Mona Lisa' will remain in its usual location at the Louvre

Experts attribute only 15 to 20 paintings to Leonardo da Vinci. But that manageable number of works was still a struggle for the Louvre's planned retrospective exhibition on the 500th anniversary of the genius' death. The Paris museum hoped to gather as many of the Renaissance master's paintings as possible for its exhibition held from October 24 to February 24, 2020, but it faced a number of rejections from other museums, as well as various political intrigues.

The Louvre holds the most important collection of Leonardo paintings in the world, owning five of his works as well as one from his workshop. These works are obviously included in the show — although the Mona Lisa will remain in the permanent exhibition of the museum.

  • The Mona Lisa (Imago/Cinema Publishers Collection)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    A lot of speculation about a phantom

    There's a great deal of speculation about the person Leonardo da Vinci painted at the beginning of the 16th century. One theory goes that both a man and a woman modeled for the portrait. But a more widely recognized interpretation is that Mona Lisa was Lisa del Giocondo, the wife of a Florentine silk trader.

  • Painting of Napoleon Bonaparte (picture-alliance/aka-images)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    Famous admirers

    The painting landed in the private collections of French kings following Leonardo da Vinci death's in 1519. Following the French Revolution, it held a place of honor in Napoleon Bonaparte's bedroom. As of 1815, it could be seen by the public in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

  • Mona Lisa copy in Madrid's Prado (dapd)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    Mona Lisa has a twin

    The twin has been on show for some time in Madrid's Museo del Prado. In 2012, it was discovered that this painting was created simultaneously with the original. Restoration work exposed the same Italian landscape in the background and the same improvements. That proves that both works were created at the same time. The painter of this one was presumably Francesco Melzi, one of da Vinci's pupils.

  • A photo of the (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    Disappearing act

    The "Mona Lisa" didn't really become famous until she disappeared. An Italian living in Paris stole the painting from the Louvre in 1911, wishing to take it back to Italy. It remained missing for two years before police arrested the man. The painting's return to Paris prompted an unprecedented storm of visitors to the Louvre.

  • Tourists viewing the Mona Lisa (picture-alliance/dpa/Godong/F. de Noyelle)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    A target of attacks

    Mona Lisa evokes a lot of different feelings – and apparently not only positive ones. Two different acts of vandalism were performed on the painting in 1956. One vandal threw acid at the painting, damaging it. Then a Bolivian tourist threw a rock at it. Since then, it's protected behind bullet-proof glass, which shielded it when a visitor threw a mug at it in 2009.

  • Analyzing the painting with x-rays (picture-alliance/dpa/C2RMF/V.A. Solé/ESRF)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    The 'sfumato' effect is the secret

    Countless scientists and art historians have analyzed the painting, unearthing surprising findings. In 2008, the mystery behind Mona Lisa's enigmatic smile was solved: a painting technique called "sfumato." Da Vinci applied several thin layers of paint over one another to create a blurred effect and blend the colors. It lends the painting, particularly the face, a rich, yet elusive atmosphere.

  • Andy Warhol's version of the Mona Lisa (Museum Barberini, Potsdam)

    7 things you may not know about the 'Mona Lisa'

    A long history

    The "Mona Lisa" has not only prompted the greatest commentary ever in the history of art, it has inspired countless artists to create variations on it – from Joseph Beuys to Andy Warhol. As a media icon of the 20th century, she is found in everything from literature to music and advertising. Bob Dylan once said "Mona Lisa must have had the highway blues; you can tell by the way she smiles."

    Author: Katharina Abel, Julia Hitz, Paula Rösler (als)


However, the organizers didn't manage to bring together the entire work of the Italian-born Renaissance painter, who lived from 1452 to 1519.

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence provided copies its own Leonardo works, and is lending originals of his drawings for the Paris exhibition. But the paintings The Baptism of Christ, The Annunciation and The Adoration of the Magi will remain in Tuscany.

The Ministries of Culture of Italy and France had managed to agree on a loan after some back and forth, but art historians and restorers later objected to lending the works, according to a Spiegel report. They feared that the journey and changes in humidity could damage the paintings.

In 2009, The Annunciation had already been included in a list of artworks that should never be moved from the museum, let alone leave the country. The Madonna of the Carnation from the Alte Pinakothek gallery in Munich is also kept in its permanent location for conservational reasons. Lady with an Ermine, which traveled around the world in the past, has been subject to a travel ban ever since the painting was acquired by the Polish state in 2016. It has since been displayed at Krakow's National Museum.

Gemälde | 'Madonna with a Flower', (Madonna Benois), 1478. Artist: Leonardo da Vinci (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo/T. Camus)

Borrowed from the Hermitage Museum: the 'Benois Madonna' is now in Paris

The consequences of nationalism?

Competition among international museums — and the countries and regions where they are located — is huge. Museums increasingly tend to keep their own greatest treasures exclusive, knowing that they attract millions of visitors. The Washington Post commented on how resurgent nationalism is linked to restricting museums' willingness to make loans. "So a Leonardo exhibition without the major paintings is simply a sign of the times," it wrote.

Nevertheless, in addition to the paintings and 22 drawings from its own collection, the Louvre is showing nearly 120 works, including manuscripts, sculptures and works of art from the painter, sculptor, engineer, architect and philosopher. These come from the London National Gallery, the British Museum, the Vatican Art Gallery, the Italian National Gallery in Parma and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The Vitruvian Man (Fotolia/Peter Hermes Furian)

Also known as 'The proportions of the human body according to Vitruvius'

'Vitruvian Man' allowed to travel

The curators in Paris were able to include, at the last minute, Leonardo's perhaps most famous drawing, the Vitruvian Man, which was created around 1490. While Italy had previously agreed on a loan, Italia Nostra, a conservative cultural preservation organization, had tried to block it through a court battle, claiming that the work was too fragile to travel. A higher Italian court finally rejected the organization's appeal.

Fortunately, other paintings that only rarely travel abroad are part of the exhibition. The Hermitage in Saint Petersburg is lending Madonna Benois, and the Vatican is sending St. Jerome, an unfinished Leonardo painting.

Where is the Savior?

To top it all, the never-ending story of the Salvator Mundi, famous for being the most expensive painting in the world, continued to make headlines ahead of the exhibition.

In 2017, it was bought at auction for around $450 million, allegedly by the Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman through an intermediary who was the Saudi Culture Minister. It was then announced that it would be   displayed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which opened shortly after the auction. It never showed up. The painting disappeared from the public eye without any explanation. It is said to be hidden somewhere in a luxury yacht or in a vault in Switzerland.

Curators of the Paris exhibition reportedly wanted to include the painting in the show. However, according to The Art Newspaper, the Savaltor Mundi would have been described as "attributed to" Leonardo — a term used to suggest the lack of scholarly consensus on the issue, meaning the Italian should not be acknowledged as the definitive author of the work.

And to keep the mystery going, shortly before the opening exhibition it was reported that the Louvre would be ready to include the painting — even if it arrived midway through the show.

Despite the difficult loan negotiations and the tremendous costs to insure the works, the Louvre is confident the show will pay off, with 5,000 to 7,000 visitors expected daily. Ahead of the opening of the show, 180,000 tickets had already been sold online.

  • Security guards open a door to reveal Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Wenig)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Salvator Mundi

    Perhaps the only Leonardo da Vinci work in private ownership, it was auctioned by Christie's in New York in 2017 for a record-breaking $450 million. Created around the year 1500, it's one of less than 20 surviving paintings by the master — though its authenticity is still up for debate. In 1958, the artwork changed hands for $60, under the belief that it wasn't an original work.

  • Leonardo da Vinci Mona Lisa (picture-alliance/United Archive)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Mona Lisa

    Leonardo's most famous painting was created when the Italian Renaissance was at its peak. Today, it hangs in the Louvre, in Paris. The year of its completion is as unclear as the true identity of the model. The Florentine Lisa del Giocondo, wife of the cloth and silk merchant Francesco di Bartolomeo di Zanobi del Giocondo, is considered a leading candidate. But many art historians remain doubtful.

  • Leonardo da Vinci 'St. John the Baptist' (picture-alliance/akg-images/A. Held)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    St. John the Baptist

    This portrait of John the Baptist, who recognized Jesus as the Messiah in the New Testament and spread the word of his arrival, also hangs in the Louvre. His cheerful gaze is an expression of his knowledge. Between 1513 and 1515, Leonardo was in the service of the Vatican. Presumably, Pope Leo X commissioned the painting, which is believed to be Leonardo's last.

  • Leonardo da Vinci - The Last Supper (picture-alliance/R. Goldmann)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    The Last Supper

    Beyond the "Mona Lisa," the true masterpiece of da Vinci's oeuvre is the "Last Supper" found in the Dominican Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan. It has been restored several times because the fresco-secco wall-painting technique popular in the late 15th century is not as durable as frescoes painted on wet lime plaster. The artwork is listed as UNESCO World Heritage.

  • Leonardo da Vinci Madonna of the Yarnwinder (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Madonna of the Yarnwinder

    The original no longer exists; instead, there are two copies painted by da Vinci's students. One of the copies is part of a private collection in New York, the other was stolen from Drumlanrig Castle in Scotland in 2003, only to reappear four years later through a raid. Today, the painting with an estimated worth of €40 million ($45.7 million) hangs in the Scottish National Gallery.

  • Leonardo da Vinci self-portrait (Getty Images/AFP/M. Bertorello)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Portrait of a Man in Red Chalk

    Concern over authenticity is a given with artworks that are 500 years old. Experts are unsure about the self-portrait (above), a sketch owned by the Royal Library of Turin. It presumably shows the master himself, but some experts believe the red chalk drawing could have been made long after da Vinci's death. Would da Vinci smirk at the uncertainty?

  • illustration of Leonardo da Vinci's Aerial screw (Imago/United Archives)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    Aerial screw

    The Renaissance Man was much more interested in sciences than painting. Da Vinci sketched ideas and observations in architecture, biology, technology and anatomy. The above aerial screw, the Helix Pteron, brings to paper the concept of a flying machine, a precursor of a helicopter. It was never built because he lacked the materials.

  • Leonardo da Vinci The Vitruvian Man (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

    The Vitruvian Man

    Presumably, his inventive talent was one of the reasons there are so few da Vinci paintings — he simply didn't get around to it that often. This drawing is based on the work of the architect Vitruvius, a depiction of a man with ideal proportions, a symbol of symmetry, beauty and body awareness. Most Germans carry the image in their wallet — imprinted on their health insurance card.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (cmk, db)


