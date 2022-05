'Our 'normal' is not going to be like anyone else's'

Aidan, Julius and Margaret pray together next to David's urn, which they call "the vessel." Margaret made sure that her sons received counseling after their dad died. While many are looking forward to the end of the pandemic, families such as Aidan and Julius' show its profound and enduring impact. "Our 'normal' is not going to be like anyone else's, because we lost someone," says Margaret.