London’s Sisterhood football club unites sport and faith
Sisterhood FC is a soccer club where Muslim women can combine their passion for sports and their faith without sacrificing their clothing choices.
Sports without restrictions
Sisterhood Football Club was launched in London in 2018 by Somali-British founder Yasmin Abdullahi. A former soccer player during her student days at London University's Goldsmiths College, Abdullahi wants to give women the chance to enjoy playing soccer without conflicting with their faith or Muslim dress code.
The hijab is no barrier
Sisterhood players dress from head to toe in the club's colors — black. Almost all the players wear hijab headscarves, although some sport training pants, while others prefer a body-length abaya robe. "Your hijab, tuck it in. It mustn't get in the way," a teammate shouts during the game.
Time for training and prayer
Fatima Ali, 26, prays between games during a tournament. Sisterhood FC offers Muslim women the opportunity to unite their love of sports with their faith. "I feel safe telling the team that I just want to go and pray. It's not a problem," says one teammate.
Switch off during training
Fatima, 26, seen here training with her Sisterhood teammates, says some families initially had trouble accepting that their young female members wanted to play sports. "I think a lot of people think it's OK. Still, it's going to take time; it doesn't just happen overnight."
Anticipation of the World Cup in Qatar
Team members Atiya (24), Amilah (15) and Rumaysa (12) watch the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London. They're looking forward to the World Cup, as is founder Yasmin Abdullahi. "What comes with the World Cup, watching the games together with our family and friends, is such a beautiful experience," she says.
Growing membership
Jannat Ssetuba, 21, pumps up soccer balls during a training session at Dockland Settlements community center in London. Since its founding in 2018, the club's membership has nearly doubled — it now has around 100 active female soccer players.
From sports club to sorority
The team celebrates its first tournament victory. For Yasmin Abdullahi, however, it's not just the sporting successes that count. She sees the team's' sense of togetherness as the club's most important achievement. "The name Sisterhood FC is no coincidence, because we have literally built a sisterhood here," she says proudly.