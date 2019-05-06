Liverpool reach back-to-back Champions League finals after comeback vs. Barcelona

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona — Liverpool advance 4-3 on agg.

(Origi 7', 79, Wijnaldum 54', 56')

Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday, overturning a 3-0 aggregate semifinal deficit by defeating Barcelona 4-0 in Anfield.

Forward Divock Origi and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice to fuel Liverpool's unprecedented comeback.

More to come...

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.