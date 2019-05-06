 Liverpool reach back-to-back Champions League finals after comeback vs. Barcelona | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Liverpool reach back-to-back Champions League finals after comeback vs. Barcelona

Jürgen Klopp's side overcame a large first-leg deficit against Barcelona to advance to the Champions League final for the second straight season. It is the third final in the German coach's career.

Georginio Wijlandum scores for Liverpool (Reuters/P. Noble)

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona — Liverpool advance 4-3 on agg. 
(Origi 7', 79, Wijnaldum 54', 56')
Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday, overturning a 3-0 aggregate semifinal deficit by defeating Barcelona 4-0 in Anfield.

Forward Divock Origi and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice to fuel Liverpool's unprecedented comeback.

More to come...

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

UEFA Champions League | FC Barcelona vs. FC Liverpool | 3. TOR Barcelona

Champions League: Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp look to Roma for inspiration 06.05.2019

Premier League side Liverpool have a mountain to climb as they attempt to overcome a three-goal deficit against Barcelona on Tuesday night. To make matters worse, Jürgen Klopp's team are also missing two key players.

Champions League - Jürgen Klopp und Virgil van Dijk

Champions League: Jürgen Klopp relishing Barcelona challenge 01.05.2019

The Liverpool coach has never faced Barcelona in a competitive game. The German is well aware of the threat posed by Lionel Messi and co but wants his team to have the courage to play their own football.

UEFA Champions League | FC Barcelona vs. FC Liverpool | 2. TOR Barcelona

Champions League: Lionel Messi's landmark moment crowns Barcelona victory 01.05.2019

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to victory in a pulsating Champions League semifinal first leg against Liverpool. A magical night marked a landmark moment in the Argentine's glittering career.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  