Liverpool reach back-to-back Champions League finals after comeback vs. Barcelona

Jürgen Klopp's side overcame a large first-leg deficit against Barcelona to advance to the Champions League final for the second straight season. It is the third final in the German coach's career.
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona — Liverpool advance 4-3 on agg.
(Origi 7', 79, Wijnaldum 54', 56')
Anfield, Liverpool
Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday, overturning a 3-0 aggregate semifinal deficit by defeating Barcelona 4-0 in Anfield.
Forward Divock Origi and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice to fuel Liverpool's unprecedented comeback.
More to come...
