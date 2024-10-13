Lithuania election: Social Democrats lead in early results

The opposition Social Democrats are ahead after the first round of voting in Lithuania. The party will try to form a coalition government, its leader said.

Lithuanians headed to polls on Sunday to vote in the first round of the general elections, which are expected to see a change in government.

Lithuania's Social Democrats, formerly an opposition party, are leading after the first round of voting. The party will try to form a majority coalition government with two other parties after the elections, Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkeviciute told reporters.

With nearly 70% of precincts reporting in the election for a new parliament, the Social Democrats had about 23% of the vote, the election commission in Vilnius said Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's conservative Homeland Union came in third with just over 13%. In second place was the populist Nemunas Dawn party, which participated in the elections for the first time. It received almost 18%.

The preliminary final result is expected on Monday.

Pollsters predicted victory for Social Democrats

The ruling center-right Homeland Union could be replaced by a center-left coalition of the opposition Social Democrats and several smaller parties, opinion polls suggested.

About 2.4 million people are eligible to cast ballots.

The two rounds of voting will see 141 members elected for a four-year term.

If no candidate gets over 50% of the vote in a district, its top two candidates will face each other in a run-off on October 27.

A poll by Vilmorus suggested that the Social Democrats would get twice as many votes as the Homeland Union. However, no party was expected to secure more than 20% of the vote, forcing alliances.

Change in government on the cards

Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's government has suffered a blow to popularity despite economic growth and low inflation.

"There's a lot of disappointment and discontent among voters. It is related to numerous crises and shocks and cannot be compensated by economic factors like positive change in purchasing power," Rima Urbonaite, a political analyst at the Mykolas Romeris University told The Associated Press news agency.

Many citizens criticized Simonyte's strict COVID-19 pandemic measures and said the government did not help businesses during lockdown. Critics also say they did not have sufficient access to health care services.

The ruling government has also been condemned for its handling of migrants arriving through Russian ally Belarus, with whom Lithuania shares a border.

The Social Democrats have promised to address income inequality by taxing the wealthy and implementing welfare schemes.

President Gitanas Nauseda, who was re-elected for a second term this May, is believed to support a change in government.

Populists shunned by most parties

A newly registered populist party, Nemunas Dawn, led by former member of parliament Remigijus Zemaitaitis, has created controversy in recent months.

Last year, firebrand Zemaitaitis stepped down from his seat after being criticized for antisemitic comments. He is currently on trial for incitement to hatred, and most parties have said they would not form a coalition with him.

Analysts say that a change in government is unlikely to change a lot in Lithuania, as both right- and left-leaning parties agree on several policies such as a pro-Ukraine stance and the need to bolster military spending.

The EU and NATO member is concerned about Russia's expansionist policies.

