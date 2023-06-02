  1. Skip to content
Lithium: High in demand, bad for the environment

Stefan Simons
2 hours ago

Demand for lithium is at record levels. The US currently sources most of its supply from China – but now intends to mine large quantities of the metal in Nevada. But those plans face resistance from indigenous tribes.

Turkey-Syria: Time 'running out' for people trapped — LIVE

Catastrophe35 minutes ago
