Lionel Messi named FIFA men's player of the year 2022

Two months after winning the World Cup, Argentina's superstar Lionel Messi has been named the best male footballer over the last 12 months, eclipsing others such as Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

Lionel Messi was named FIFA male player of the year at a ceremony in Paris on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

The 35-year-old forward scored two goals in the World Cup final, which Argentina won on penalties against France following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Messi beat his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, and World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the award with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema the other contender to claim the prize.

It is the second time that Messi has won the honor inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football's world governing body split from Ballon d'Or organizers France Football.

Putellas wins women's award

Spain's Alexia Putellas was named the Best FIFA women's player for 2022.

She is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last July which saw her miss the Euros in England.

Prior to that she had scored 11 goals on Barcelona's run to the Champions League final, which they lost to Lyon.

