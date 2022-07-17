Euro 2022: Spain in quarterfinals but still miss Putellas

With Group B done and dusted, the defining moment of Spain's Euro 2022 campaign remains one that occurred before a single ball was kicked: star attacker Alexia Putellas injuring her knee just three days before their tournament opener.

Since then, Spain have had highs, like their 4-0 romp over Finland, and lows, like their frustrating 2-0 loss to Germany. Marta Cardona's 90th minute winner over Denmark brought visible relief to the Spanish bench and took a group stage exit out of the question with a 1-0 win, yet it's hard to shake the feeling that they haven't broken free from the path laid by losing their most-capped player.

As Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard said before the game on Putellas' absence, "[Spain] play the same football. They want the ball, they want possession, they want to tire out the opponent."

He was right, Spain play the same football. But without Putellas, they're simply not the same team.

Possession alone doesn't win tournaments

Spain quickly fell into a rhythm familiar those who saw their loss to Germany, dominating possession but struggling to convert their overwhelming time on the ball into true threat.

Though they could have advanced with a draw, the suffocating pressure they exacted on Denmark high up the pitch made it clear Spain wanted to win this match. Still, they had to wait nearly until its last breath for the breakthrough.

"We trusted ourselves until the end. We weren't creating as many chances as we wanted, but we kept trying to the very end and finally got that goal," Spain captain Irene Paredes said after the match.

The goal, a lovely collaboration between halftime substitutes Olga Carmona and Marta Cardona, looked like a blueprint of Spain's scoring this tournament. Which is to say, not particularly Spanish. All four of Spain's non-penalty goals have been headers, and the squad usually known for tiki-taka has been reliant on pinning back opponents under barrages of lobbed crosses.

Without Putellas' creative artistry, Spain have struggled to play through the middle. Vitally, Putellas isn't Spain's only missing star. Forward Jenni Hermoso, Spain's all-time leading scorer, was also injured prior to the tournament.

Not only are Spain reduced to hopeful crosses from out wide, they’re missing the player who’d likely be best at finishing them. While the emergency strategy did get Spain the goal in the end against Denmark, it was less effective against Germany, and might not cut it against England in Wednesday's quarterfinal, either.

Victims of the group of death

Of course, Spain likely would have preferred to flamenco straight through the center of the park, but there was a tightly-organized pack of Danes stopping them. Possibly a shock given their appearance in the 2017 final, but Denmark were largely seen as outsiders in the tournament's most difficult group.

After their 4-0 dismantling by Germany, Denmark regrouped and put up their best effort of the Euros. They stifled Spanish attacks, forced them wide, and largely did well to keep Spanish chances to a minimum. When keeper Lene Christensen was called into action she had some nervous moments but made key saves when it counted.

In fact, Denmark's performance demonstrated just how vulnerable Spain can be despite their smothering of possession. Spain were frequently caught out by long balls over the top, and Pernille Harder did a heroic job of leading the Denmark line. She held up the ball with grace, sprung past over-eager Spanish defenders, and played like she had a pair of magnets in her boots.

Denmark were finalists at Euro 2017

Unfortunately for the large, loud band of Danish fans at Brentford Community Stadium, Harder was largely left alone, and her attacking counterparts struggled to take advantage of the opportunities she forged. It wasn't until late substitute Nadia Nadim came into the match that Denmark's attack expanded past a one woman show.

Harder's efforts up top and the whole squad's tenacity in defense simply weren't enough to contain Spain. Denmark only mustered three shots on goal in a must win match.

"Of course we are very disappointed, because were so close to getting the big surprise," Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard told DW after the match.

"Also because we will not be able to compete in this fantastic tournament, with its fans and full houses. That's also what makes it disappointing,"

Spain’s fiesta goes on, for now

Denmark will likely take little solace in knowing they were one of the better performing teams not to make it out of the group stage.

While they say goodbye to their fans, Spain get to continue to take in the tournament. But they're opening three performances indicate they're no longer clear favorites and just another solid team in a field filled with them.

Germany and Denmark have proved stiff tests, but high-flying England will be an even harder one. If Spain want to move past the quarterfinals, they'll need to look even more like their old selves.

Edited by: Matt Pearson