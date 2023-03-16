  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency waves at the entrance of the Vienna International Center
IAEA inspectors on Tuesday visited a site not controlled by the governmentImage: Lisa Leutner/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsLibya

Libya eastern army claims tons of missing uranium recovered

16 hours ago

The IAEA had said the missing uranium "may present a radiological risk." The self-declared Eastern Libyan Army said it was recovered near the Chadian border.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OkK1

Just a few hours after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) sounded the alarm about some 2.5 metric tons of uranium unaccounted for in Libya, the country's eastern rebel military claimed to have located them again. 

Libya's self-declared Eastern Army, which controls the eastern parts of the country under the leadership of army General Khalifa Haftar, on Thursday claimed that the 10 missing drums of natural (not enriched) uranium had been recovered near the border to Chad.

General Khaled al-Mahjoub, commander of eastern strongman Haftar's communications division, said in a Facebook statement that the 10 drums were all recovered some 5 kilometers away from the warehouse where they were originally kept.

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi had earlier told the organization's member states that inspectors found the 10 drums "were not present as previously declared" at the unspecified location.

"The loss of knowledge about the present location of nuclear material may present a radiological risk, as well as nuclear security concerns," the statement to member states said.

Since 2014, political control in the war torn country has been split between an interim government in the capital of Tripoli and another in the country's east, backed by military strongman Haftar.

What did the Libyan Eastern Army say?

Mahjoub said that the IAEA had visited the said site in 2020 and conducted an inventory of its contents. He said the site was then sealed shut.

The Libyan commander claimed that on the heels of the visit, a deal was reached with the IAEA to provide appropriate gear for the site's security. The gear would include personal protective equipment.

"Unfortunately, the agency did not provide those needs, which we are lacking amid the embargo on the [Eastern] Libyan Army," Mahjoub said. He claimed that as a result, security personnel were stationed further away to ensure they were not dangerously close to the hazardous material.

Mahjoub said the missing drums were recovered near the borders with Chad. He suggested that they were stolen by Chadian forces who mistook them for ammunition or weapons, then abandoned them when they realized the drums were of little use.

A video shared with the statement showed what appeared to be a security personnel counting the purportedly retrieved drums. Except, 18 drums were counted, rather than the 10 mentioned both by the IAEA and Mahjoub.

The eastern commander appealed to the IAEA for support in dealing with such hazardous material.

Turmoil in Libya

In 2003, former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi agreed to abandon a program to develop nuclear weapons.

Under the agreement, Gadhafi allowed weapons inspectors into Libya.

The country has, however, been in turmoil since 2011, when Gadhafi was ousted and killed in a NATO-backed uprising.

The interim government was only supposed to last until an election scheduled for December 2021, but that has still not been held, amid ongoing instability.

lo,rmt/sms,msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Billowing smoke in a Tripoli street

Libya: Dozens killed as clashes shake Tripoli

Libya: Dozens killed as clashes shake Tripoli

Health authorities said at least 32 people died as rival militias exchanged gunfire in the Libyan capital. It comes as the North African country's political crisis deepens.
ConflictsAugust 27, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The ECB building in Frankfurt

ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble

Business4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Malawians stand next to a washed away tar road

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Cyclone 'Freddy' batters Malawi and Mozambique

Climate5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

China's President Xi Jinping at the NPC in Beijing

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Two Polish Air Force figher jets flying in a NATO mission in Lithuanian airspace

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

What endgame does NATO want in Ukraine?

Conflicts6 hours ago02:13 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage